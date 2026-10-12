SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will be significantly shorthanded Monday night when they face the Utah Jazz on the road in their third of five preseason games.

Nine players were ruled out for pre-planned rest, including Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and Devin Vassell. Tobias Harris, Carter Bryant, Jayden Quaintance and Malik Williams, meanwhile, will also join their teammates on the bench.

Julian Champagnie is the only Spur who has started the last two games that will play.

The Jazz will be without Kyle Filipowski, who is dealing with a lower-back issue, and Jusuf Nurkić, who will miss at least four weeks with a partial plantar plate tear in his right foot. He suffered the injury during Utah’s first preseason game against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 4.

Bryant's absence follows a right ankle injury suffered Saturday against the Phoenix Suns. The second-year forward stepped on Vassell's foot while defending a possession in the second quarter, limping off the court before being ruled out for the rest of the night.

“I don’t know any details,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of Bryant's injury after the game, "but he stepped on Devin’s foot. Hopefully he’s okay, but yeah, I’m not quite sure.”

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) poses for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spurs included Bryant on their list of players who will not suit up at Delta Center, but did not clarify whether his absence was also planned or if he remains inhibited by his ankle.

Fox has yet to make his preseason debut after he was scratched shortly before the Spurs' preseason opener against the Atlanta Hawks last Thursday. Initially, the Spurs said he was experiencing soreness in his hip, but Johnson later clarified the issue as general tightness.

Johnson cited an abundance of precaution for the All-Star guard entering his 10th NBA season; his absence has delayed the debut of San Antonio's three-guard starting lineup also featuring Castle and Harper, which Johnson announced before the preseason opener.

"They are extremely dynamic and talented," Johnson said of the trio. "It's as much of allowing them to be on the court and learn how to complement and play with each other (as it is) us as a staff ... to put them in situations and environments to be successful."

The following players are OUT tonight in Utah, per #Spurs:



Carter Bryant

Stephon Castle

De’Aaron Fox

Dylan Harper

Tobias Harris

Jayden Quaintance

Devin Vassell

Victor Wembanyama

Malik Williams — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) October 12, 2026

Harris, meanwhile, will miss the entirety of the preseason after suffering a left calf strain during training camp. The 16-year veteran is set to be re-evaluated after San Antonio's five-game slate and remains QUESTIONABLE for its regular season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder. An official injury report will be provided by 5 p.m. Central on Oct. 19.

Quaintance remains sidelined as he continues recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus suffered in February 2025. The rookie underwent an additional procedure in July, and the Spurs have emphasized taking a cautious approach to his rehabilitation.

"The plan for him is to get it right," Johnson said during Media Day, emphasizing no rush for the rookie to take the floor anytime soon. "To take it slow and to make sure we get it right."

With most of their established rotation unavailable, the Spurs will have an opportunity to evaluate their remaining personnel, including promising rookie Tarris Reed Jr., against the Jazz before returning to Frost Bank Center to face the Suns on Wednesday.

San Antonio concludes its five-game preseason slate on Friday against the Sacramento Kings before facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in its regular season opener on Oct. 20.