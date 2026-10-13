SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs didn't leave Utah with a victory Monday night, but they did leave with a better idea of what some of their younger players can provide.

With nine players unavailable, including Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and Devin Vassell, who all sat out for planned rest, the Spurs fell 119-109 to the Utah Jazz at Delta Center in their third of five preseason games.

In place of the resting starters, Luke Kornet, Jordan McLaughlin, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson and Harrison Barnes took the floor for tipoff, but entered halftime trailing by seven.

The third quarter wasn't much prettier: The Jazz outscored the Spurs 31-17, building a lead that proved insurmountable despite San Antonio's 31-point fourth quarter.

Still, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson was encouraged by his team's effort.

"I was really happy with the starting five and the whole group," Johnson said postgame. "I thought we put our energy and intentions into a lot of good spots tonight."

As the Spurs return home to face the Phoenix Suns at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, here are three standouts from their final road preseason game in Salt Lake City:

Ja'Kobi Gillespie

The Spurs didn't have much of their usual backcourt available Monday night, leaving rookie Ja'Kobi Gillespie with an opportunity to showcase his abilities. He made the most of it.

Gillespie led San Antonio with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including four 3-pointers, in 25 minutes off the bench. He also recorded three assists and three steals off the bench.

"It felt good," Gillespie said. "This is my opportunity to show what I can do. A lot of guys sat, so I just wanted to make the most of it ... I just wanted to play aggressive."

Oct 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (17) drives against Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) during the first half at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-round pick has a crowded backcourt ahead of him, especially once Fox, Castle and Harper return to the floor. For now, his responsibility is to take advantage of the minutes he's given; Johnson has been pleased with his approach.

"He's not perfect," the coach began, "but he's playing with confidence ... the next thing you know, he has a lot of opportunities and advantageous spots that he finds himself in."

Gillespie acknowledged that he's becoming more comfortable with each appearance, though he understands there will be mistakes along the way. His priority is remaining aggressive and making the most of his opportunities as the Spurs approach the regular season.

"(I'm) definitely feeling more comfortable," Gillespie said. "But I could get better."

Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes didn't need to prove he could score Monday night.

The 14-year veteran has already established that much, but with most of San Antonio's usual offensive contributors unavailable, he took on a larger scoring responsibility.

Barnes finished with 19 points in 23 minutes, connecting on three of his seven 3-point attempts and making 10 of 12 free throws. His efficiency helped keep the Spurs within reach despite their shorthanded lineup. Unlike Gillespie, Barnes entered the preseason with an established role and a clear understanding of what San Antonio hopes to accomplish.

Oct 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) blocks a shot by San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first half at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barnes' decision to return this offseason on a one-year deal reflected a desire to continue building on the progress the he felt the team made during its NBA Finals run in June.

"Anytime you have an opportunity to start something," he said on Media Day, "you put your effort ... sweat equity, you develop a relationship with guys, you want to continue to see that through. A lot of times, you don't have that opportunity. I genuinely enjoy my teammates."

Monday's performance offered another reminder of what Barnes can provide, even as the Spurs continue incorporating new faces into their rotation.

Tarris Reed Jr.

Tarris Reed Jr. scored only four points against the Jazz, but his impact was far greater.

The rookie center logged 17 rebounds, including eight offensive boards, four steals and one block in 24 minutes. He was the Spurs' only frontcourt player with a positive net rating.

"He had, what?" Gillespie asked rhetorically. "Seventeen boards? That's just insane to me."

Reed's activity was especially encouraging for a Spurs team looking to improve its physicality after last season's postseason run. With Wembanyama sidelined for planned rest, the rookie had another opportunity to demonstrate his value in the frontcourt.

Oct 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Harrison Ingram (00) lays the ball up against San Antonio Spurs center Tarris Reed Jr. (10) during the second half at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson was similarly impressed, particularly with Reed's on-court instincts.

"Right now, I love the physicality and the motor he's playing with," Johnson said. "He just has a nose for the basketball, and typically, that's a very valuable skill set in this league."

Reed still has plenty to learn as he adjusts to the NBA, but his willingness to pursue rebounds and create extra possessions has already caught his teammates' attention. His size is an easy advantage, but the rookie has found more ways to create advantages for the Spurs.

"He's got the frame," Gillespie said, "but he also has to have the effort, and he does. He dives on the floor for loose balls, goes out his way to get rebounds ... he's just a dog out there."