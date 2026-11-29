SAN ANTONIO — After eliminating the Los Angeles Lakers from NBA Cup contention, the San Antonio Spurs earned themselves another road game in North Texas.

The NBA announced Friday night that the Spurs will face the Dallas Mavericks on the road in the Emirates NBA Cup Quarterfinals on Friday, Dec. 4, at 8:30 p.m. Central. As a result, the Spurs' home game against the Toronto Raptors, originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. Central.

Spurs-Raptors will be available to stream on DAZN, with local broadcast details to be announced at a later date. All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled game will be valid for the new date. Spurs-Mavericks, meanwhile, will air nationally on Prime Video.

At the beginning of the season, the Spurs made it a goal to make it back to the NBA Cup Final after they fell short to the New York Knicks, 124-113, in Las Vegas last December.

"Especially knowing what the standings are," Stephon Castle said prior to hosting the Lakers, "this is a very big game for us. If we handle business tonight, we'll be one step closer."

Nov 27, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year, the Cup Final will take place at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. San Antonio joins the Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in the group of teams vying for the mid-season title.

As the Western Conference's wild card team, the Spurs won't play another NBA Cup game at home this season — Indianapolis is a neutral site. Should they defeat the Mavericks next weekend, they'd face the winner of the Trail Blazers-Grizzlies game a few days later.

If the Spurs lose to Dallas, they'll be scheduled against another eliminated team either at home or on the road before continuing their schedule on Dec. 13 against the LA Clippers.

Regardless of who or where the Spurs play next, however, they won't pay it much mind.

“They’ll tell us where we go, and we’ll be ready to play," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said.