SAN ANTONIO — He was shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc when the Los Angeles Lakers did it again. Stephon Castle was wide open from 3. For the fourth time, he made them pay.

"In the moment, I'm just trying to get the best shot," Castle explained after the San Antonio Spurs' 99-96 NBA Cup Group Play victory that sent them to the Knockout Rounds. "It's a one-possession game. We were going against the shot clock ... I had the shot, so I took it."

With little resistance beyond Walker Kessler's outstretched hand 10 feet away, Castle sank his fourth 3-pointer of the night, this one from the top of the key, to complete a 4-for-7 clip from distance that underscored his 26-point outing as the Spurs' leading scorer.

San Antonio took a 96-90 lead with 45 seconds to play, rendering its 20-point first-half deficit a distant memory. Castle, turning around with his shooting hand in the air, kept his poise.

“He’s built for the moment,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of the third-year guard.

Nov 27, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dunks ahead of Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić (77) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lakers' decision to leave Castle open wasn't surprising. As the 22-year-old dribbled the ball near half court, 7-foot-4 forward Victor Wembanyama began backing his way into the paint with Luka Dončić glued to him to prevent an easy post-entry pass.

Kessler was left with a choice: either guard Castle on the perimeter or provide extra help on Wembanyama. He opted for the latter. The Lakers were living with Castle shooting.

Forty-five seconds later, they were no longer in contention for the NBA Cup.

"Most teams' five men can't guard Vic," Castle said of the approach two weeks ago, noting that he doesn't view it as disrespectful. "They have to help somehow. It's a scheme thing."

After the Spurs' NBA Cup victory over the Golden State Warriors nearly two weeks ago, when Castle scored 32 points on five made 3s, the guard was converting 39.1 percent of his wide-open 3-pointers on 4.9 attempts per game — more than twice as many as Dylan Harper, Julian Champagnie and Wembanyama and more than any two of them combined.

Seven games later, that percentage has increased to 43.2 on the same number of attempts per game, according to NBA tracking data. For reference, Champagnie converts those same opportunities 46.2 percent of the time, though he only gets 2.6 wide-open attempts per game.

Opposing defenses don't afford Champagnie the same space they do Castle, but the Spurs become even more dangerous when leaving Castle open to contain Harper, Wembanyama or De'Aaron Fox in the paint is no longer a safe bet. To this point, it's been common practice.

"We know, at times, teams will do exactly that," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "Try to keep us in front, try to make Victor run through bodies and make us shoot shots over the top."

Nov 21, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) celebrates in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fourth of the way into the season, Castle may begin to force teams to reconsider their defensive strategy. Part of his early-career development has involved finding a reliable 3-point shot, and while he may not remain above 40 percent all year, he's shown enough.

"It's really not a concern for us," Wembanyama said on Friday. "We know he hits those shots. I'm glad he's open because he's a good shooter. He should just keep doing what he does."

Even if Castle does hit a slump as the season progresses, Johnson trusts his game plan more than he trusts numbers. He'll continue to encourage Castle and his teammates to shoot.

"We've got good shooters," the coach said. "We've got good offense. Our shots that we're going to produce (will) be a lot of catch-and-shoot 3s because of the way that we can attack the paint and put pressure on the rim. And everybody's going to shoot them."

Currently shooting 38.8 percent from 3 as the Spurs' second-best distance marksman, Castle will continue to be a major threat to defenses who sell out to protect the paint. Against the Lakers, he cashed in 12 points from distance — three more than Dončić.

The Spurs had given the Lakers plenty of reason to prioritize protecting the paint. Wembanyama, Harper and Fox combined for 51 points, and San Antonio scored 56 in the paint. So, with the game still within one possession, the Lakers did it again. Castle was open.

He stayed humble when asked about out-shooting the current favorite for the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award, but Castle's reasoning added irony to the Lakers' defensive tactic.

"I wouldn't say I'm surprised," Castle said. "I mean, he takes a lot tougher ones than I do."

Castle is not being asked to score like Dončić. But he may be the only player shooting above 38 percent from distance being left open. It cost Los Angeles the NBA Cup.