SAN FRANCISCO — The San Antonio Spurs continued their Summer League slate at the California Classic on Sunday, surprisingly without the help of both their first-round centers.

Eighteen-year-old rookie Jayden Quaintance, who continues to recover from a torn right ACL and meniscus suffered in February 2025, has yet to suit up since he was drafted with the No. 20 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft. After making his summer debut in the tourney against the Miami Heat two days prior, 22-year-old Tarris Reed Jr. joined him on the bench.

"We didn't want to play him in any back-to-backs right now," Summer Spurs coach Corliss Williamson said of Reed, drafted with pick No. 26, Sunday night, "but he'll be back tomorrow."

Reed finished his final collegiate season under Dan Hurley at UConn on April 6 after the squad fell short in the NCAA tournament championship against Michigan.

Going three months without playing organized basketball before suiting up for the Summer Spurs, combined with Reed's expected role behind Victor Wembanyama and Luke Kornet in the regular season, largely factored into their decision to sit him.

"We're just trying to monitor him," Williamson said. "Make sure he gets a proper rest."

July 3, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Tarris Reed Jr. (10) shoots the ball over Miami Heat center Vladislav Goldin (50) in the second half at the California Classic at Chase Center. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spur

Without Reed and Quaintance, San Antonio fell 98-69 to Golden State. Perhaps more jarring than the score, it lost the rebounding battle by 17, including 13 offensive boards.

Williamson explained he and his staff met prior to their first Summer League action and ruled Reed out for back-to-backs in San Francisco. He will suit up Monday afternoon as the Summer Spurs take on the Los Angeles Lakers to close out the California Classic.

His status for the team's back-to-back games against the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks on July 11 and 12 at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas remains unclear.

Reed, for one, doesn't mind the lack of pressure he faces to begin his NBA career.

"(I want to) get my feet wet," Reed said during the Summer Spurs' minicamp. "Not putting too much pressure and expectations on myself. I'll play hard, and live with the result."

Summer #Spurs coach Corliss Williamson explained that his staff met and determined that Tarris Reed Jr. would not be playing in back-to-backs this early on.



They opted for him to rest today; he’ll return to the lineup tomorrow. #PorVida — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) July 6, 2026

In 27 minutes against the Heat, Reed finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and a block on 3-for-10 shooting from the field. He showed extreme confidence in pick-and-roll offense and a natural ability to chase rebounds, but struggled to connect on several floaters near the rim.

"I think a lot of it is shaking off rust," Williamson began, "and maybe some jitters. Finally making it to the NBA, you miss some of the chippy shots that you're capable of making."

One of the biggest adjustments for Reed, which he discussed after a few scrimmages with the Summer Spurs, has been learning to use the additional space on the court.

"Even just watching on TV," Reed said, "there's so much. Guys score at such elite levels. I think that's going to be the biggest thing ... once I get used to it, I'll be just fine."

After spending one game on the bench, the rookie will put his observations to the test once more. If anything, he feels sitting out back-to-backs is just what comes with joining a meticulous San Antonio organization. Even if it means sacrificing an exhibition win.

"I feel like the Spurs just (have) this winning culture," Reed said during his introductory rookie press conference. "This is such a blessing to be part of. I'm just so thankful for it."

Quaintance Still Not Practicing, Williamson Says

Despite traveling with the Summer Spurs to both San Francisco and Las Vegas, Quaintance's Summer League experience continues to come "from the sidelines."

Williamson explained on Sunday that Quaintance has yet to participate in on-court practices as he continues to nurse his right knee. Instead, San Antonio has remained committed to a cautious rehabilitation process, prioritizing Quaintance's long-term health.

"He's been engaged," Williamson said. "He's been in film sessions. He's there. He's asking questions, and that's the good thing about it right now. He's engaged and wants to continue to learn, and when he's ready to play, he'll be ready to play."

July 3, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jayden Quaintance (22) watches from the bench in the first half against the Miami Heat at the California Classic at Chase Center. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs

In his first meeting with local reporters on draft night, Quaintance — who played just four games for Kentucky in his final collegiate season — said watching from the bench brought him new perspective and taught him how to contribute to his teammates without playing.

Quaintance maintains confidence in the Spurs' medical staff as he works with them to finalize a recovery timeline, which includes one more "clean-up" procedure on his meniscus.

"(They) said their priority is making sure I'm 100 percent," Quaintance said. "I'm trusting the medical staff, that they're going to put me in the best position to be successful."

The deliberate approach is the same one Spurs general manager Brian Wright outlined after selecting Quaintance with the No. 20 overall pick last month. Despite knowing the rookie would require patience before making his NBA debut, the organization remained confident his long-term upside made the investment worthwhile.

"He's someone that will have a long career," Wright said, "and we can help him get there."