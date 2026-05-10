MINNEAPOLIS — Keldon Johnson set the record straight: Game 4 was to be the most important game of the San Antonio Spurs' Western Conference Semifinals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. But some things reign supreme over basketball.

"I'll probably go see my mom," Johnson said at the team hotel Saturday afternoon. "(I want to) do something with her today because we'll probably be tied up tomorrow."

With Game 4 slated on Mother's Day, Johnson took advantage of his time off. Once he returned to the hotel with an early shootaround scheduled, he got back in game mode.

"We’ve got to come with intensity," he said. "We know they’re not just going to lay down.”

May 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) in the second half during game 3 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Through three games of the second round, Johnson is averaging 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. While he struggled offensively in the first two contests, a pair of 3-pointers in Game 3 helped San Antonio fend off Minnesota to take a 2-1 series lead.

Heading into Game 4, the Spurs boast a clean bill of health after adding Carter Bryant back to the lineup in Game 2. The rookie shook off a right foot sprain before getting the green light to return — he's left his mark in a similar way to Johnson.

"He makes the most out of every second that he's out there," De'Aaron Fox said of the rookie. "He's continuing to learn the NBA game ... he's been great for us."

Minnesota, meanwhile, remains without Donte DiVincenzo. The guard tore his Achilles in Game 4 of the first round; he'll miss the rest of the playoffs and most of next season.

With him, the Timberwolves would have had a strong response to the flurry of double teams the Spurs have sent at Anthony Edwards since Game 2. Preparing for another battle without him, Edwards acknowledged the extra work ahead of him.

“We just didn’t make enough shots to get them out of it,” explained Edwards, who scored 32 points in Game 3. "They were just content with doing it their entire night. I feel like the more we make shots, the easier it’s going to be for me.”

With a loss, the Timberwolves will head to San Antonio down 3-1 in an unfavorable position. A win would instead tie up the series — hence Johnson's preface:

“Yesterday was our most important game of the series," he said on Saturday, right before leaving to see his mother. "Tomorrow is going to be an even bigger game."

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's Game 4:

WHO:

#2 San Antonio Spurs (2-1)

#6 Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2)

WHEN:

Sunday, May 10 (Tipoff 6:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Target Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

HOW TO WATCH:

NBC, Peacock

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Nothing to Report

MIN:

Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) - OUT