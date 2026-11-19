SAN ANTONIO — Tobias Harris hasn't gotten the chance to make his mark on the San Antonio Spurs yet, but Mitch Johnson knows how eager he is to change that.

For now, however, the Spurs' coach is preaching patience as the veteran forward continues to rehab a left calf strain he suffered during training camp at the beginning of October. It's helped that San Antonio is off to a 12-3 start, currently No. 2 in the Western Conference.

"He's progressing," Johnson said of Harris on Tuesday. "(He's) continuing to be in a good spot and excited for the ramp up for him ... we will take it very methodical. And whenever he comes back, it'll be later than he wanted and later than he probably could (have)."

Harris, who signed a two-year, $31 million deal with San Antonio over the summer, has yet to make his regular-season debut with his new team. The Spurs haven't offered a definitive timeline for his return, but they've made clear they won't be taking unnecessary risks.

"It's, at this stage, the reward over the risk," Johnson explained.

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (23) poses for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spurs have little incentive to rush Harris back, especially with their aspirations extending well beyond the regular season. Johnson's approach suggests San Antonio is more concerned with having the veteran available as they get deeper into their season.

Harris, 34, enters his 16th NBA season with championship aspirations, joining a San Antonio squad coming off an NBA Finals run in June. His experience was among the biggest draws for the Spurs, which added him to bolster its veteran presence.

That much hasn't changed, despite his early absence.

"You want to join the party," Johnson said. "That's a guy that had a lot of options and was a highly sought person during the summer ... (and) his perspective has been great. He has been extremely engaging and helpful in as many ways as he can."

Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who coached Harris during his second stint with the organization, knows firsthand what the Spurs can expect once he's healthy.

Harris, who previously played for Detroit from 2015–18, returned to the Pistons ahead of the 2024–25 season. He started all 136 of his appearances over the next two years, averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while helping Detroit reach the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

"We're not in the spot that we're in right now if it wasn't for Tobias," Bickerstaff said. "And I mean that genuinely. Whatever it was, Tobias was willing to do to help us."

Bickerstaff credited Harris' leadership, professionalism and willingness to embrace whatever role was necessary, even as the Pistons began finding success with a younger roster.

"I couldn't be more grateful to have coached him," Bickerstaff said.

Oct 16, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff greets Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) as he comes off the court during their game against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris' production increased during Detroit's most recent playoff run, when he averaged 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds across 14 games. His efficiency, however, took a hit. He shot 42.5 percent from the field and just 29.2 percent from beyond the arc, down from 46.9 percent and 36.8 percent, respectively, during the regular season.

Still, Bickerstaff maintained that Harris' experience proved invaluable in spring time.

"Every time we needed Tobias in the playoffs or in the biggest moments (of our season), he showed up for us," Bickerstaff said. "I think that's what you'll see from him here."

For a young Spurs team hoping to build on last season's success, Bickerstaff believes Harris' value will extend beyond his production. Every team needs veterans. Ask him.

"Always having veteran players who have been through it," Bickerstaff said, "who are willing to teach and help and sacrifice for the greater good, like Tobias will, is always beneficial."

Harris will have to wait a little longer to prove that prediction true. When he arrived in San Antonio, he made his intentions clear. He'll likely join a bench unit that could benefit from more shooting prowess. But for now, the Spurs are making sure he's ready.

"I have one goal," Harris said during Media Day. "That's to win a championship. That's why I decided to come here to be a part of this group. It's, in my opinion, a perfect match."