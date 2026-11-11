CHICAGO — Dylan Harper practiced the same move over and over Wednesday morning: a jump shot from the top right corner of the paint after a stutter step and a dribble.

On the final stop of the San Antonio Spurs' four-game road trip that began in Sacramento last week, the point guard plans to bring it out against the Chicago Bulls if the time is right. Now 11 games into his second season, he's been exceptional at picking his spots.

Call it a byproduct of being calm and collected. Harper worked on that this summer.

"I think in Year 1, I was trying to figure it out," Harper said. "I was trying to figure out what I liked, what I didn't like. Figuring out the travel, the game planning and all that. I think with everything I went through in Year 1, it has helped me, this year (to) just settle down."

Nov 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After emerging as one of the Spurs' most skilled offensive pieces in the playoffs last spring, Harper entered this season as a capable starter for 30 NBA teams. The biggest question regarding the sophomore's continued role in San Antonio was whether he'd enter the starting lineup next to De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama.

After some initial growing pains — the Spurs started this season 0-2 before putting together an NBA-best nine-game win streak — the lineup began to make sense. Wembanyama has proven to be a nightmare for opposing defenses the way Wilt Chamberlain was.

Sporting corn rows while wearing No. 2 for the Spurs, Harper isn't the second iteration of Kawhi Leonard during his early years in San Antonio. But he's paving his own path.

"It's unique," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said, "but as a 20-year-old, the standard he has set ... along with some of our (other) younger players ... that's the expectation now."

This season, Harper trails only Victor Wembanyama in average scoring. Up from last year, when he averaged 12.8 points a game, Harper is logging 18 points a night while averaging 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 51 percent shooting from the field — all increases.

At the rim, Harper possesses the same poise and balance that allowed him to score at will when getting downhill last season. Despite a small sample size, he's also shooting 6 percent better from the paint compared to last year and finding ample success in the midrange.

Though he's often asked about the outlandish performances he watches Wembanyama put up night to night, the Frenchman returned the favor in Phoenix on Monday.

"When he gets to his spots, he's unstoppable," Wembanyama said. "He's that kind of player where only he can contain himself. If he wants to take this leap so early, it's great for us ... that's impressive. It's amazing to see from the bench, watching him do it."

Nov 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Dylan Harper (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harper, who's been praised for how quickly his game appeared to slow down, even as a rookie, accepted the compliment from "Big Fella." But he's still got room to grow.

"His game is probably very slow compared to mine," Harper said of Wembanyama.

Still, of any five-man lineup in the NBA that has logged at least 60 minutes together this season, the Spurs' starters lead the way in net rating (29.1) and defensive rating (85.8).

Most of it can be attributed to Wembanyama's presence, especially on defense, but he feels Harper has the potential to be a floor-general as he continues to develop. In that sense, getting to the rim would become the skill that frees up everyone else.

"With a guy who can go downhill like this," Wembanyama said, "and (who) can shoot like this, if he develops the ability to make others play as well, he's going to be great."

He continued: "If you put shooters around him, he's going to have everybody eat."

Harper's latest 18-point outing against the Phoenix Suns complemented Wembanyama's third 40-plus-point game this season. And while it wasn't as flashy, it forced Jordan Ott to game plan around the potential for Harper to score at will. The Spurs were happy with that.

"My teammates did a great job of just putting me in the right positions," Harper said. "(I was) just getting to my spots and being confident ... and I think that came out."

Getting to his spots at half speed at United Center Wednesday morning, Harper plans to put together another outing that he hopes leads to a 10th straight win for San Antonio. If nothing else, it'd be proof of the work he put in this summer. And that he's settled.

"I think the game has slowed down for me," Harper said. "It's slowed down a lot from last year. Just being poised ... I have a great feeling I can bring it every night."