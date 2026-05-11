Spurs Star De'Aaron Fox Questionable For Game 5 After Low Blow in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Spurs star point guard De'Aaron Fox is officially listed as questionable for a crucial Game 5 against the Timberwolves after taking a shot to the leg from Minnesota's Ayo Dosunmu.

San Antonio initially reported that Fox's left ankle was sore, but quickly clarified that it was his right. It's no surprise he's in some discomfort there after he went down in pain during the Game 4 loss.

Early in the third quarter, the Timberwolves lost the ball on a drive and it popped out to the paint toward Fox. Dosunmu dove on the floor toward the loose ball, and slammed into the outside of Fox's right leg with a good deal of force. The impact spun Fox around and sent him to the floor, where he stayed for a little while before limping to the bench.

De’Aaron Fox is QUESTIONABLE for Game 5 with RIGHT ankle soreness, Spurs clarify.



He was shaken up on this play with Ayo Dosunmu and left the game for a bit before returning. pic.twitter.com/wko3ZgyLwR — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) May 11, 2026

Fox wears braces on both ankles, and that may have helped him avoid a more serious injury. Dosunmu was assessed a loose-ball foul on the play, but nothing more. Fox left at the 7:42 mark in the third quarter, and didn't return to the floor until the beginning of the fourth. He used a resistance band to stretch it out on the bench.

Fox played 10:43 in the fourth quarter, and though he made some big shots he definitely seemed to move a bit gingerly and grimace at times. He finished the game with 24 points, but his accuracy was an issue at 8-23 for the game and 3-9 in the fourth.

San Antonio's veteran All-Star point guard is in the second round for the first time, and will likely do everything he can to play in the pivotal Game 5. If he can't go, it seems likely that the Spurs would start rookie Dylan Harper in his place. Harper also put up 24 points in the Game 4 loss, showing off his smooth skill while shooting 8-11 from the floor and adding eight boards and three steals. If they opt for more size, they could go with Harrison Barnes.

Much has been made of the physical play in this series, especially after Victor Wembanyama got ejected in the second quarter of Game 4 for elbowing Naz Reid in the chin. It came after multiple plays where Wembanyama got elbowed in the face himself, and his coach Mitch Johnson implored the officials to control the physicality and defend Wembanyama so he doesn't have to defend himself. He went so far as to call the way he's being officiated 'disgusting.'

There were some calls for Wembanyama to be suspended for Game 5, but the NBA decided against that and he'll be good to go on Tuesday night in San Antonio.