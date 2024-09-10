San Antonio Spurs 2024-25 NBA Preseason Awards Odds: Wembanyama Chases MVP and DPOY
Victor Wembanyama is poised for a standout 2024-25 season, chasing his first MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors. After a historic rookie season, the San Antonio Spurs’ young star is ready to dominate with his incredible shot-blocking, rebounding, and scoring, following in the footsteps of Spurs legends who have won these accolades before.
The Spurs have a rich history of earning hardware, with David Robinson taking home MVP honors in 1995 and Kawhi Leonard claiming Defensive Player of the Year in both 2015 and 2016. Wembanyama hopes to add his name to that prestigious list this season.
Meanwhile, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and Keldon Johnson are all gunning for breakout seasons, eyeing the Most Improved Player award. Their development will be crucial to the Spurs' success. Vassell’s scoring, Sochan’s versatility, and Johnson’s leadership on both ends of the floor could elevate them to new heights.
Rookie guard Stephon Castle is eager to make his mark as well, chasing the Rookie of the Year award. If he can follow in the footsteps of Tim Duncan, who won the award in 1998, Castle could be a crucial piece for the Spurs’ future.
Additionally, Tre Jones and Johnson hope to compete for Sixth Man of the Year, adding depth to a Spurs team with a history of winners like Manu Ginobili, who claimed the award in 2008.
Here are the odds for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, as provided by BetMGM.
NBA MVP
- Victor Wembanyama: +2000 (8th best odds)
Previous Spurs MVP Winners:
Tim Duncan (2002, 2003)
David Robinson (1995)
READ: Victor Wembanyama is in a League of His Own in 2024
Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY)
- Victor Wembanyama: -200 (favorite)
Previous Spurs DPOY Winners:
Kawhi Leonard (2015, 2016)
David Robinson (1992)
READ: Why Victor Wembanyama Should Be the Defensive Player of the Year Favorite in 2024
Sixth Man of the Year
- Keldon Johnson: +5000 (24th best odds)
- Tre Jones: +12500 (69th best odds)
Previous Spurs Sixth Man of the Year Winner:
Manu Ginóbili (2008)
Rookie of the Year
- Stephon Castle: +2000 (4th best odds)
Previous Spurs Rookie of the Year Winner:
David Robinson (1990)
Most Improved Player
- Victor Wembanyama: +800 (favorite)
- Devin Vassell: +6600 (33rd best odds)
- Jeremy Sochan: +10000 (T-72nd best odds)
- Tre Jones: +10000 (T-72nd best odds)
- Keldon Johnson: +12500 (T-83rd best odds)
No Spurs player has won Most Improved Player.