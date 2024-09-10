Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs 2024-25 NBA Preseason Awards Odds: Wembanyama Chases MVP and DPOY

With the NBA season fast approaching, several Spurs stars are eyeing potential awards by the end of the year.

Mar 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a shot against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center.
Mar 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a shot against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Victor Wembanyama is poised for a standout 2024-25 season, chasing his first MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors. After a historic rookie season, the San Antonio Spurs’ young star is ready to dominate with his incredible shot-blocking, rebounding, and scoring, following in the footsteps of Spurs legends who have won these accolades before.

The Spurs have a rich history of earning hardware, with David Robinson taking home MVP honors in 1995 and Kawhi Leonard claiming Defensive Player of the Year in both 2015 and 2016. Wembanyama hopes to add his name to that prestigious list this season.

Meanwhile, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and Keldon Johnson are all gunning for breakout seasons, eyeing the Most Improved Player award. Their development will be crucial to the Spurs' success. Vassell’s scoring, Sochan’s versatility, and Johnson’s leadership on both ends of the floor could elevate them to new heights.

Rookie guard Stephon Castle is eager to make his mark as well, chasing the Rookie of the Year award. If he can follow in the footsteps of Tim Duncan, who won the award in 1998, Castle could be a crucial piece for the Spurs’ future.

Additionally, Tre Jones and Johnson hope to compete for Sixth Man of the Year, adding depth to a Spurs team with a history of winners like Manu Ginobili, who claimed the award in 2008.

Here are the odds for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, as provided by BetMGM.

NBA MVP

Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) speaks to the fans after a win.
Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) speaks to the fans after a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
  • Victor Wembanyama: +2000 (8th best odds)

Previous Spurs MVP Winners:
Tim Duncan (2002, 2003)
David Robinson (1995)

Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY)

Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a three point shot.
Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a three point shot in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
  • Victor Wembanyama: -200 (favorite)

Previous Spurs DPOY Winners:
Kawhi Leonard (2015, 2016)
David Robinson (1992)

Sixth Man of the Year

Mar 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) reacts during the second half against the
Mar 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
  • Keldon Johnson: +5000 (24th best odds)
  • Tre Jones: +12500 (69th best odds)

Previous Spurs Sixth Man of the Year Winner:
Manu Ginóbili (2008)

Rookie of the Year

Jul 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) walks up court during the third quarter against
Jul 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) walks up court during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Thomas & Mack Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
  • Stephon Castle: +2000 (4th best odds)

Previous Spurs Rookie of the Year Winner:
David Robinson (1990)

Most Improved Player

Mar 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and head coach Gregg Popovich speak.
Mar 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and head coach Gregg Popovich speak during a break in action against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Delta Center. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
  • Victor Wembanyama: +800 (favorite)
  • Devin Vassell: +6600 (33rd best odds)
  • Jeremy Sochan: +10000 (T-72nd best odds)
  • Tre Jones: +10000 (T-72nd best odds)
  • Keldon Johnson: +12500 (T-83rd best odds)

No Spurs player has won Most Improved Player.

