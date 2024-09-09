Scott King’s Rise to Austin Spurs Head Coach: San Antonio’s Next G League Star?
Scott King is the latest name to join the ranks of the San Antonio Spurs’ storied development system, stepping in as the new head coach of the Austin Spurs, their G League affiliate.
Announced officially after Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on Aug. 9, King brings a unique blend of experience and ambition that could pave the way for his own rise through the NBA coaching ranks.
King’s journey began humbly as a video intern for the Indiana Mad Ants, the G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, in 2017. From there, he quickly caught the eye of NBA franchises, joining the Detroit Pistons for a similar role during the 2018-19 season. However, it was with the New York Knicks that King truly found his stride, being named the head video coordinator in 2019. After three seasons in that role, he was promoted to assistant director of player development in 2022, where he worked closely with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, providing critical input on game management and coach’s challenges.
Originally from Derry, New Hampshire, King also played college basketball at Stony Brook University from 2012 to 2015 before transferring to Fairfield University for his senior year.
Now, King finds himself at the helm of the Austin Spurs, an organization that has consistently been a breeding ground for NBA head coaches.
The Spurs have a history of promoting from within, with notable names like Quin Snyder and Taylor Jenkins beginning their careers in Austin before climbing the NBA ranks. King could follow a similar trajectory, particularly given his proximity to Gregg Popovich, the legendary Spurs head coach.
Popovich, known for developing talent both on and off the court, is never shy about lending guidance to those within the organization, giving King the kind of mentorship that could prove invaluable as he works to refine his coaching philosophy.
One major advantage King has stepping into this role is the sheer talent he will have at his disposal next season.
The Austin Spurs will be brimming with young prospects, many of whom will be looking to take that next step toward the NBA. King’s background in player development with the Knicks will serve him well as he helps these players hone their skills and adjust to the professional game. His ability to create growth and make quick, game-time decisions will be tested, but his previous experience suggests he’s more than up to the challenge.
As he embarks on this next phase of his coaching career, King is poised to take full advantage of the Spurs’ system, one that has a proven track record of developing not only players but coaches as well.
With hard work, a good system, and the right opportunities, King could very well be the next in a long line of G League head coaches who make the leap to the NBA.