Spurs Starter, Monday, January 13, 2025: Lakers and Spurs Plan to Play On Tonight
It's been a topsy-turvy few days regarding the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers' schedules, and rightfully so.
However, the current plan remains to play Monday night's scheduled regular season matchup. Of course, plans can change, though. If more information is made available, Inside the Spurs will report it as soon as possible.
Now, onto the headlines.
The News
READ: 'If We Can Play, We'll Play': Lakers 'Preparing' to Face Spurs Despite Wildfires
The San Antonio Spurs relocated to a new hotel in downtown Los Angeles amid ongoing wildfires as they await the verdict on their two games against the Lakers Saturday and Monday.

READ: 'Be Where Your Feet Are': Despite NBA Rejection, Jamaree Bouyea Not Done Working
The San Antonio Spurs waived Jamaree Bouyea's two-way contract two weeks prior to the start of training camp. Despite another setback on his journey, however, he's choosing to focus on the road ahead.

READ: What We Know About Ongoing Los Angeles Wildfires; Spurs vs. Lakers Implications
Six wildfires have swept the greater Los Angeles area since Tuesday morning. Here's what you need to know about the situation, as well as how it impacts the San Antonio Spurs' upcoming two-game series with the Lakers.

Today's Schedule
Spurs @ Los Angeles Lakers | 9:30 p.m. CT.
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
January 13, 2010: DeJuan Blair notched the NBA’s first 20-20 game by a rookie in over 11 years (Tim Duncan vs. Phoenix on March 22, 1998), and the first by a non-first-round draft pick since 1981. He tallied 28 points and 11 rebounds during an overtime win at Oklahoma City.
January 13, 2023: In celebration of the team’s 50th anniversary, the Spurs hosted a regular season game in Alamodome for the first time since Game 4 of the 2022 Western Conference Finals, and in the process set an NBA attendance record with 68,323 fans. The young Spurs subsequently lost to Golden State, 144-113.
Quote of the Day
(After 50th anniversary game in Alamodome:) “The fans enjoyed themselves even though we were getting our [butts] kicked. They seemed to be having a hell of a time, so there must have been a lot of beer sales out there.”- Gregg Popovich
The Closer
