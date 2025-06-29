Spurs Free Agency: San Antonio Tenders Pair of Qualifying Offers
NEW YORK — The San Antonio Spurs’ summer league roster has two more days of rest before reporting to practice for the first time ahead of the California Classic in San Francisco.
Beyond Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant, two of the team’s former two-way players are likely to suit up in Silver & Black once again.
Sunday afternoon, San Antonio tendered two-way qualifying offers to both Riley Minix and Harrison Ingram, giving it the right of first refusal when the league’s free agency window — coinciding with the Spurs’ first summer practice session — opens on July 1. Both players will be restricted free agents.
Last season, Minix played just one game for San Antonio in November, notching a pair of rebounds in seven minutes. The rookie signed a two-way deal after an impressive Summer League stint under Kenny Trevino that allowed him the opportunity to grow in the Spurs’ system.
And in Austin, he flourished.
Before suffering a torn labrum, Minix was averaging 19.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 52 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3 for the Spurs’ G League affiliate.
If you asked him, G League hoops are no different than the big ones.
“The mindset is always the same," he said. "I'm trying to get better every day and focus on the process. Everything else will take care of itself."
READ MORE: Riley Minix Shining Early with Austin Spurs
Ingram was drafted in the second round of last year’s draft, rounding out San Antonio’s 2024 draft class featuring Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and Juan Nuñez, who has yet to be brought over to the NBA from Spain.
The North Carolina product got five games in San Antonio, averaging just under one point per game on 50 percent shooting from the field. He was offered a two-way deal shortly after the draft.
Now, both players will look to sign new deals, but if San Antonio wants to keep them around for another season, it will have the chance to do so as Summer League practices begin.
Neither of them are likely to object.
“I’m happy to be here,” Ingram said of San Antonio a year ago. “Whether it’s G League or staying on the main team, whatever it is, I’m ready to do it to achieve my dreams.”