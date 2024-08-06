Decision Day: Jazz Star Lauri Markkanen Unlikely For Spurs, But Possibility Looms
Brian Wright's biggest priority this offseason? Building a team.
No more, no less.
Whatever it might have looked like, that was the No. 1 objective for the general manager in charge of turning a bottom-dwelling Western Conference squad locked out of the playoffs into another dynasty capable of winning the way that the San Antonio Spurs did in their heyday.
Paired with a broader objective for San Antonio to become a "superpower," Wright began working.
After adding Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Spurs worked on finding the right pieces to surround him with. The rookie had to develop himself, so there weren't any major moves made at the trade deadline.
This year, that's likely to be a different case, yet one of the biggest targets for such a deal is looking increasingly unlikely. According to The Athletic, it’s unlikely that Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen — a 7-foot Finnish big now eligible for a major extension — will ink said deal by Tuesday.
Why does that matter?
The Spurs have been repeatedly linked to Markkanen, but given his status with the Jazz, they'd need to acquire him via trade, making Tuesday a pivotal day in the star's sweepstakes. Per NBA policy, a player cannot be traded until six months have passed between the time an extension is signed and the current day.
So, if Markkanen signs his potential mega extension — close to $189 million for four years or $250 million for five — by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, he'll be eligible to be traded on February 6, otherwise known as next season's trade deadline. If he waits until anytime on Wednesday or later, February's deadline will come and go and Markkanen will be locked into the full season in Utah.
It seems odd for a player up to his waist in trade rumors, but considering his stance on Utah, the idea of him purposefully delaying his extension date in order to remain with the Jazz makes more sense.
“We love to be here,” Markkanen said during his exit interview at the end of last season. “I’ve said it multiple times ... my family likes to be here.”
Hailing from Finland — where Markkanen spent last offseason fulfilling his military obligations — the 7-footer is certainly in a unique position. He's tall enough to be a stretch forward, nimble enough to do so, but also athletic enough to be an aggressive rim protector should he need to be.
Utah, having added John Collins, didn't exactly opt to use Markkanen as a traditional center, given that isn't his level of comfort, but it also didn't need to. In fact, despite dealing with an injury that only allowed him 55 appearances, Markkanen was on par with his stats from last year, averaging 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds on 48 percent shooting from the floor and just under 40 percent from 3.
The veteran notched the second-highest numbers of his career and was arguably snubbed from a second consecutive All-Star selection, so minus that fact, his talent isn't exactly hidden.
If he were to go to San Antonio, that'd only be magnified.
The Spurs have been named potential Markkanen suitors plenty a time throughout the offseason and for no other reason than the fact that there's an obvious intrigue behind two 7-footers running the show.
Plus, the Finnish big man has his on-court priorities in the right place, offering up the reasoning behind his strong play as the head of the Jazz.
“It starts with the defensive end, and getting stops allows us to focus on getting out in transition and getting easy ones," he said. "Once the defense collapses, it opens up things for others.”
For a team looking for a point guard to help their transition efforts and open up the floor for Wembanyama, Markkanen would fit right in. He'd pair nicely with the brand of basketball that San Antonio is used to playing, and he possesses the intangibles outlined by Wright.
"You want to find hard workers," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said. "(Players) that care about the game. Over time, those are the ones that improve. You have to put the time in; put the work in. You can't just fast-forward to the end to know the exact outcome, but you can bet on the ingredients."
Markkanen has done his share of improving. He only proved Wright's point to be true, earning the NBA's Most Improved Player Award for the 2022-23 season before enduring mandatory military service in Finland. That much speaks to his work ethic.
Wright praised the Spurs' ability to identify places where team-building pieces could be found. Stephon Castle was one such example, as were Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes. There isn't any debating the fact that Markkanen fits that mold as well, but there are hurdles to be jumped if San Antonio was to place him atop its wish list.
First and foremost, it'd have to convince Danny Ainge to accept a deal for the star before an extension can be signed — a scenario in which the Spurs would then work with Markkanen on a deal to stay in San Antonio, but that presents quite a lot of risk.
The other route would be to talk Markkanen into signing an extension before Tuesday — contingent upon the 7-footer liking the idea of a sign-and-trade out of Utah to join the Spurs — to then deal for him before the start of the season or at a later date, spurring a large roster scramble.
Neither are simple, and given the haul that Utah seems to be expecting for Markkanen, they aren't necessarily realistic, either. Yes, a 7-foot tandem in San Antonio would be highly beneficial to the Silver & Black, but it might just be too difficult to swing. Or costly.
If Wembanyama is the supposed superhero of San Antonio's "superpower," what good would he do without a supporting cast? As such, Markkanen remains unlikely for the Spurs.
Yet, somehow — through all chaos and technicality — possible.
Tuesday is a big day.