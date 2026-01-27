Victor Wembanyama Weighs in on Fatal Shootings in Minneapolis: ‘I’m Horrified’

On Saturday, 37-year-old Alex Pretti was shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis. It’s the second killing of an American citizen by federal officers in Minnesota this month; on January 7 an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed U.S. citizen Renee Good.

In recent days the NBA, players, and coaches have spoken out about the situation. The NBAPA released a statement over the weekend in support of the people of Minnesota. Stars such as Steph Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns have weighed in, expressing their consternation at what’s happening in this country. On Tuesday, the Spurs’ international superstar, Victor Wembanyama, joined them.

Speaking to reporters after Spurs practice, Wembanyama admitted the team’s public relations team advised him go the “politically correct” route when discussing current events, but he felt it necessary to speak his mind.

“PR has tried, but I’m not going to sit here and give some politically correct, you know,” Wembanyama said. “Every day I wake up and I see the news and I’m horrified. I think it’s crazy some people might make it seem like, or make it sound like it’s acceptable, the murder of civilians. Every day I read the news and sometimes I’m asking very deep questions about my own life.



“But I’m conscious also that saying everything that’s on my mind would have a cost that’s too great for me right now. I’d rather not get into too many details. ... It’s terrible. I’m a foreigner, I live in this country, I am concerned for sure.”

The 22-year-old was then asked if part of his hesitation stemmed in part from the fact that he isn’t from the United States.

“Oh, for sure. For sure.”

Victor Wembanyama weighs in on Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/AgCuvlcc7M — Don Harris (@DonHarris4) January 27, 2026

Powerful words coming from one of the biggest superstars in the NBA. Wembanyama is renowned throughout America and the world for his generational combination of skillset and physical gifts. His quote on this matter will garner much attention both in this country and abroad.

After the fatal shooting on Saturday, the league opted to postpone that night’s Timberwolves-Warriors game and held a moment of silence in honor of Pretti ahead of tip-off on Sunday.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated