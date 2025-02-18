Stephen Curry Embraces Draymond Green's Championship Guarantee After Jimmy Butler Trade
Stephen Curry is embracing the gauntlet Draymond Green has thrown down.
On Sunday during NBA All-Star festivities, Green boldly claimed the Golden State Warriors are going to win the NBA championship after acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. When asked how he felt about that prediction, Curry was fully on board.
"We love pressure. We love expectations," Curry said. "He know that, he's smart, he know what he's saying."
Curry and Green have helped lead the Warriors to four championships in their time with the franchise. The addition of Butler could change the dynamic of the team but the goals remain the same.
The Warriors landed Butler from the Miami Heat on February 7. As part of the complex five-team deal, Golden State sent Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick to the Heat, while also shipping Dennis Schröder and Lindy Waters III to the Detroit Pistons.
It was a massive trade that shook up the organization and included Butler agreeing to a two-year, $121 million contract extension. We'll see if it leads to the championship Green promised.