Evaluating 2024-25 Phoenix Suns' Big Man Rotation
PHOENIX -- It is now officially two days out until the opening game of the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns season - a road preseason contest against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The team is coming into Sunday with high hopes - after a full week of high intensity practices and scrimmages under new head coach Mike Budenholzer have gone over well - this roster feels like it will mesh much better compared to the previous season.
With that, we are now in the final phase of evaluating the roster as a whole - after previously covering guards and wings.
It's time to evaluate what could be the most consequential group of the season - the big rotation.
This is a group that was heavily disappointing last season bearing much burden for the shockingly disappointing year- behind Drew Eubanks not working out, an inconsistent role for Bol Bol, and Jusuf Nurkic's lack of explosiveness setting them back.
The front office went to great lengths to undo the mistakes of the 2023 offseason with new signings and draft selections - here is the group that looks to elevate the team in the new season.
Jusuf Nurkic
Nurkic looks like a wild card yet again this season - but for a completely different reason.
The "Bosnian Beast" has noticeably slimmed down this offseason. Many videos that emerged on social media also showcased that the 7-footer has been working tirelessly on bringing back a three-point jumper that has proven to be effective in two previous seasons in his career.
Coach Budenholzer has confirmed that the starting center will have the green light to take what is given to him - if this slimmed down version of Nurkic can truly be reinvented as a floor-spacer, this Suns squad feels like one that is almost certain to take a step forward.
Mason Plumlee
Plumlee was brought in as an obvious antithesis of Eubanks.
That isn't to say Eubanks didn't flash as the Suns backup C, but the experience gap and slightly shorter frame ultimately hurt him over the course of the season in a sizable role.
Plumlee is into the double digit years of being a vet in the league - he's a professional through and through - having served a large role on multiple high-level playoff squads.
His athleticism, ability to block shots, passing ability/court vision, and track record as a roller makes him a more stable option in the grand scheme of things for this particular Suns roster.
Oso Ighodaro
Ighodaro was one of the top two targets for the Suns over the course of the two-day draft, along with Ryan Dunn.
It's unclear if the Marquette product will receive a consistent role this upcoming season, but it is clear that he is picking up the pro game quite seamlessly.
Ighodaro brings much of what Nurkic does to the table - but also happens to be a plus-athlete. Expect him to develop over the course of the year with a shot to usurp Plumlee as the primary backup center later in the season.
Bol Bol
Bol is one of the more talented players on the squad - and Budenholzer could place him in multiple spots/roles due to hus versatility.
The Oregon product shot 42.3% from three-point range on limited volume while also showing his versatility on the defensive side of the ball.
While Bol likely has too small of a frame to play the rim protector role, he can certainly be a valuable help-side defender and an all-around threat on offense in a system that should suit him much better.