Suns Should Target This Big Man in Trade
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are officially in training camp month.
Though no singular date is set to open up the preseason ramp-up process, camp should commence around the end of the month - which will lead directly into media day at the beginning of October.
While the roster looks largely in order, there is one open roster spot to fill following the release of Nassir Little and E.J. Liddell - the moves added an element of flexibility to round out the 15-man squad whenever they decide to make the move.
While Little's salary is no longer able to be used as trade bait, most players that were worth acquiring could not be had for his salary figure - which is one of the major trade parameters for second-apron teams.
One name stands above the rest in terms of potentially attainable trade targets to round out the roster:
Kelly Olynyk.
Olynyk is set to make $12.8 million in 2024-25 as a member of the Toronto Raptors following getting moved at the trade deadline last season.
Olynyk would be an ideal floor-spacing presence for Mike Budenholzer's offense - having shot 36.9% from three-point range for his career while also being a solid passer and connector of the Suns' offense in theory.
The cost for Olynyk? Jusuf Nurkic would be a necessity - and it would be almost certain that draft compensation would be required as well.
Would the move be worth it?
It may not be that cut-and-dry.
While Nurkic brings physicality, rebounding, and toughness that Olynyk doesn't provide, he hasn't proven to be a consistent floor spacer to the level of the latter.
On the other side, the Suns would have an even more massive hole in terms of a lack of true enforcer at the rim on the defensive side of the ball. The lack of a legitimate screener would put more stress on the offense as well.
This potential move has as much downside as upside - only time will tell if a bold move such as this is made before or during the season.