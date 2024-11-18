Expert Prop Bet Picks for Suns vs Magic
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play host to the Orlando Magic tonight at Footprint Center with hopes of reversing course from their recent losing ways.
The Suns have lost their last four-of-five and hope to avoiding sliding any further down a slippery slope. They'll again be without stars such as Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant due to injury.
Orlando's won their last five matchups entering Monday and are one of the hottest teams in the league.
Three of the best bets we could find for tonight:
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope UNDER 9.5 Points
Peter Dewey, SI: "KCP was a big offseason signing for the Magic, but he only has three games where he’s scored in double figures all season. The 3-and-D wing is averaging just 7.1 points per game while shooting 33.4 percent from the field and 23.4 percent from 3. He’s averaging 29.6 minutes and 7.0 shots per game, but he’s been so inefficient that I won’t trust him at a prop number this high on Monday."
Tyus Jones OVER 16.5 Points + Assists
Sean Barnard, DraftKings: "Phoenix will be facing off with the Orlando Magic tonight. Orlando is an impressive defensive team that is also without its top player. This will be the second night of a back-to-back for the Suns after losing on a heartbreaking buzzer-beater from Julius Randle and the Timberwolves last night. Jones finished with 13 points and 11 assists in that game. He has recorded over 16.5 combined points and assists in eight of the 14 games so far this season.
"Count on the 28-year-old to continue playing in an elevated offensive role while the Suns’ two stars remain sidelined. Jones does not get the job done in the flashiest of ways but is an above-average playmaker and a career 37.8% three-point shooter who is attempting the most perimeter shots of his career. Expect him to be involved as both a scorer and playmaker as Jones reaches this number once again."
Franz Wagner UNDER 39.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
Annie Nader, FanDuel: "The Suns rank 22nd in pace and own the 14th-best defensive rating. The Magic also play at a slow pace (18th) and tout the league's second-best defensive rating. In turn, this game is showing a mere 211.0 over/under, the lowest on today's slate.
"That's bad news for Wagner, who has benefitted from soft matchups as of late. He's played six straight games against teams that fare in the bottom 11 of defensive rating. In three Banchero-less games that were against groups who rank in the top 15 of defensive rating, Wagner posted 31, 25, and 28 PRA.
"Wagner is averaging under 39.5 PRA without Banchero (36.6 PRA) all while encountering a bunch of soft matchups. Now that he's playing a solid team in a game that is afforded just a 211.0 total, I have a hard time believing he can crack 40 PRA. Our projections have him down for just 34.4 PRA in this one."