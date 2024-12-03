Experts Pick 3 Suns-Spurs Prop Bets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play host to the San Antonio Spurs tonight, and it should be a star-studded contest on both sides.
The Suns previously cleared Bradley Beal on their injury report, giving him the green light from a calf injury to lineup next to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Phoenix has won their last two-of-three games entering Tuesday.
San Antonio, meanwhile, are winners of their last five-of-six entering tonight's NBA Cup game. Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama continue to be an impressive pairing.
With plenty of notable names on the floor, there's ample opportunity to see some prop bets hit tonight.
Here's three of the top ones we could find on the internet.
Chris Paul Over 20.5 Points/Rebounds/Assists
Bryan Fonseca, Action Network: "Another prop I'll hit is Chris Paul over 20.5 PRA on DraftKings at -125. I don't mind going over 21.5, which is -105 on Fanatics. I'd probably stop there, though. CP3 is starting again and has hit this in six of 10. Also, Phoenix's defense is, again, pretty ass. And one of their only less ass defenders in Nurkic won't be playing. Phoenix is 22nd in defense and struggle at guarding the point of attack, which Paul should be able to exploit."
Victor Wembanyama OVER 35.5 Points and Rebounds
Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated: "I love this matchup for Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, as Jusuf Nurkic is out, which means there is going to be less resistance down low in this matchup.
"Wemby has picked up 36 or more points and rebounds in six of his last eight games, averaging 31.1 points and 11.0 rebounds per game over that stretch."
Julian Champagnie OVER 10.5 Points
Kenny Ducey, Covers: "I’m going to attack the most glaring weakness for each team, starting by taking Julian Champagnie to go Over 10.5 points for a seventh time in eight games.
"The young wing has seen his playing time increase in the last five games, playing 33 minutes on average, and even with the return of Vassell, he’s remained a cornerstone of this offense. He’ll draw the defense of Beal, whose estimated plus-minus on that end has dipped this season, and who’s seen the Suns allow three more points per 100 possessions when he’s been on the floor.
"On top of that, he’s proven to be a great scorer at the rim even without a high volume down low, and he sits in the Top 11% of all wings in 3-point frequency, which should help him take aim at a very weak perimeter defense."
Opening tip is slated for just past 7:00 PM tonight at Footprint Center.