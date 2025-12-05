Experts Love These Suns vs Rockets Prop Bets

After a few days off, the Phoenix Suns are again in action tonight with the Houston Rockets awaiting them at Toyota Center for a Friday night showdown between two of the West's better squads.

Houston got the better of the two in their previous matchup, though lineups have changed for both sides - most notably the presence of Kevin Durant and absence of Devin Booker tonight.

Still, this should be an entertaining matchup - especially considering a few notable storylines that includes the return of Dillon Brooks to Houston.

There's bound to be plenty of eyes on tonight's game - here's some of the best prop bets we could find ahead of action:

Steven Adams OVER 7.5 Rebounds

Ryan Gilbert, SI: "Rockets center Steven Adams has always been a menace on the glass. He’s averaged 8.0 rebounds per game in his career, and he’s up to 9.3 per contest through 16 games to start his age-32 season.

"Adams has at least eight rebounds in 13 of 16 games this season. He’s had double-digit rebounds in seven games, which is more than double the three games he had seven or fewer.

"The Suns can be tough on the glass, but Adams should be able to get his eight tonight at home."

Collin Gillespie OVER 20.5 Points + Assists

Kyler Murray, Action Network: "With Devin Booker and Jalen Green set to miss this game for the Suns, guard Collin Gillespie is in line for a big workload.

"This is a difficult matchup, as the Rockets have been a tough defense.

"Despite that, Gillespie projects for nearly 20 points alone and 5.9 assists tonight."

Dillon Brooks OVER 21.5 Points

Shawn Krest, Covers.com: "Brooks is out to get revenge, and the best strategy for the Rockets may be to let him. If he’s jacking up 30 shots and yelling at the sideline, it’ll get him points and Houston the win. Look for him to get his, even if it shoots his team in the foot.

"One thing Brooks won’t be doing is looking to get teammates involved. With Booker out, he is the team’s first option, and he’s incented to call his own number."

Opening tip tonight is slated for just past 6:00 PM MST.

