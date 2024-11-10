Suns vs Kings Official Injury Report
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings will battle at Footprint Center later today - here's the official injury report from both sides for Sunday:
PHOENIX SUNS INJURY REPORT
PROBABLE - Ryan Dunn (left ankle sprain)
OUT - Kevin Durant (left calf strain)
QUESTIONABLE - Jusuf Nurkic (left ankle soreness)
The Suns will be without Durant for at least the next two weeks after straining his calf in Friday's victory over the Dallas Mavericks, which came as a surprise considering Durant finished the game apparently fine.
Phoenix will miss Durant, who now hits the bench with 27.6 points averaged per night - good enough for top ten in the league.
Dunn missed Friday's win over Dallas but looks promising to make a return. The first-round rookie has been nothing short of impressive when he's stepped on the court thanks to strong defense and improved shooting from the college level.
Nurkic is in jeopardy to miss his first game of the season and would be replaced by Mason Plumlee if he can't go. Nurkic has grabbed 10+ rebounds the last four games for Phoenix.
Suns guard Devin Booker nearly missed the game vs Dallas due to illness but it looks like he's recovered fine, as he's off the injury report.
SACRAMENTO KINGS INJURY REPORT
OUT - Devin Carter (left shoulder surgery) and Orlando Robinson (left MCL sprain)
Carter - the No. 13 pick in this year's draft - is sidelined until the start of 2025 with shoulder surgery had prior to the season.
Robinson - who suffered the MCL sprain in early October - also hasn't played yet for Sacramento.
The Suns have tied a franchise-best 8-1 start to the year while Sacramento is 5-4.
Opening tip is slated for 6:00 PM Phoenix time.