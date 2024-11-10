Inside The Suns

Suns vs Kings Official Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings battle in a Sunday Showdown.

Donnie Druin

Nov 8, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings will battle at Footprint Center later today - here's the official injury report from both sides for Sunday:

PHOENIX SUNS INJURY REPORT

PROBABLE - Ryan Dunn (left ankle sprain)

OUT - Kevin Durant (left calf strain)

QUESTIONABLE - Jusuf Nurkic (left ankle soreness)

The Suns will be without Durant for at least the next two weeks after straining his calf in Friday's victory over the Dallas Mavericks, which came as a surprise considering Durant finished the game apparently fine.

Phoenix will miss Durant, who now hits the bench with 27.6 points averaged per night - good enough for top ten in the league.

Dunn missed Friday's win over Dallas but looks promising to make a return. The first-round rookie has been nothing short of impressive when he's stepped on the court thanks to strong defense and improved shooting from the college level.

Nurkic is in jeopardy to miss his first game of the season and would be replaced by Mason Plumlee if he can't go. Nurkic has grabbed 10+ rebounds the last four games for Phoenix.

Suns guard Devin Booker nearly missed the game vs Dallas due to illness but it looks like he's recovered fine, as he's off the injury report.

SACRAMENTO KINGS INJURY REPORT

OUT - Devin Carter (left shoulder surgery) and Orlando Robinson (left MCL sprain)

Carter - the No. 13 pick in this year's draft - is sidelined until the start of 2025 with shoulder surgery had prior to the season.

Robinson - who suffered the MCL sprain in early October - also hasn't played yet for Sacramento.

The Suns have tied a franchise-best 8-1 start to the year while Sacramento is 5-4.

Opening tip is slated for 6:00 PM Phoenix time.

More Phoenix Suns News

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/Gameday