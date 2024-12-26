Luka Doncic to Miss Suns-Mavericks Matchup
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to welcome the Dallas Mavericks later in the week, though they won't have to face Luka Doncic.
In Dallas' Christmas Day matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Doncic left action early due to a calf strain.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Mavericks are expecting the superstar to miss some time.
"The Dallas Mavericks are bracing for star Luka Doncic to miss an extended period of time after sustaining a calf strain, sources tell me and Tim MacMahon. Doncic left the arena on crutches today in Dallas. He is expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday."
The Suns host the Mavericks on Friday night at Footprint Center at 7:00 PM Phoenix time.
It's a massive blow for the Mavericks, who are 19-11 on the season. Dallas has had considerable success against the Suns as of late, mostly due to some dominant Doncic performances.
The past six games for Doncic against Phoenix includes point totals of 34, 50, 34, 41, 40 and 30. Three of those games were double-doubles and Doncic was one rebound shy from a triple double last season.
The Suns themselves haven't exactly been able to avoid the injury bug, as Phoenix has seen their entire star trio of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker miss time this season.
While Durant and Beal are currently back in the lineup, Booker has missed the last three games for Phoenix (counting Christmas) and his status for Friday vs. Dallas is currently unknown.
Nothing's official yet, though all indications are Doncic will not be able to suit up in Phoenix.