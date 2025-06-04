Analyst Urges Suns Not to Trade Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns have to make some moves this summer if they want to prevent their team from going down the gutter.
Trading Devin Booker would signal a massive reset for the Suns, giving them the opportunity to possibly start fresh and rebuild.
However, Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes doesn't believe this will be a good idea, naming Booker as the most untouchable player on the Suns roster this offseason.
"Devin Booker played 75 games this past season and failed to earn an All-NBA nod. He wasn't even an All-Star, despite finishing with averages of 25.6 points, a career-high 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds," Hughes wrote.
"Don't expect the Phoenix Suns to sell Booker's stock, particularly when it seems to be trading near its five-year lows.
"Phoenix obviously has to do something to free up flexibility as it heads into 2025-26 toting a second-apron price tag and lacking the draft picks to a) trade its way out of trouble, or b) justify a tank. But the Suns will work hard to deal Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal (if he chooses not to exercise his no-trade powers) before they move down the triage chart to Booker.
"The Houston Rockets have some of Phoenix's draft capital and could certainly use an offensive threat of Booker's quality, but it doesn't seem like the Suns have reached that level of desperation just yet."
The Suns are in position to make some big changes, but they don't have to be this big, especially if Booker still wants to play in Phoenix. Trading Durant and Beal are likelier options, even though the Suns would likely get more value in a trade involving Booker.
At the end of the day, the Suns still need a centerpiece to work around, and Booker is the best they will get.