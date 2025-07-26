Another Former Suns Guard Agrees to Deal With Clippers
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns guard TyTy Washington Jr. has reportedly agreed to a deal to join the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
"Free agent guard TyTy Washington Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management tells ESPN," Charania posted on X. "Washington, a 2022 first-round pick, enters his fourth NBA season after playing 16 games for the Suns in 2024-25."
Washington, who was an unrestricted free agent, is the third former Suns guard to join the Clippers this offseason after Bradley Beal signed a two-year deal with LA after being bought out by Phoenix and Chris Paul signed a one-year deal in what will likely be his farewell tour.
Washington returned to his home state of Arizona to play for the Suns last season on a two-way contract and did see meaningful minutes in a few games, but really struggled with his jumpshot. shooting only 31.1% from the floor and 19% from 3 in his 16 NBA games.
However, Washington has always performed well in the G League since being drafted three years ago, and in the 2024-25 season, he averaged 22.3 points on .447/.432/.727 splits, 7.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 21 games in the inaugural season of the Valley Suns, Phoenix's G League affiliate.
It's unclear if Washington's deal with the Clippers is fully guaranteed or if he will be on a non-guaranteed deal and only make the team depending on how he performs in training camp, like the Suns are doing with new signee Jared Butler.
The Clippers' current reserve point guards are Paul and Kris Dunn, so there is a place for Washington to have a limited role on Los Angeles.
With Washington going to LA, he is the third Suns player who was a free agent from last season's team (excluding Beal) that joined a new team with Tyus Jones heading to the Orlando Magic and Mason Plumlee to the Charlotte Hornets. Collin Gillespie, a restricted free agent, re-signed with the Suns.
Monte Morris, Damion Lee, Bol Bol and Jalen Bridges remain unsigned, although Bridges played for the Boston Celtics' Summer League team earlier this month.
With Washington, Jones and Morris no longer on the team, the Suns will likely be relying on Gillespie for big minutes at the backup point guard spot next year, while Butler and Jordan Goodwin will compete for the third-string role.