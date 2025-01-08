Bradley Beal's Agent Speaks on Trade Rumors
PHOENIX -- With the Phoenix Suns struggling and moving Bradley Beal to the bench, all while Jimmy Butler has been suspended and requested a trade from the Miami Heat, trade rumors surrounding Beal have been flying.
However, Beal, who has a no-trade clause, holds the final say in any deal. ESPN's Brian Windhorst spoke to Beal's agent Mark Bartelstein, the father of Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein, about the rumors.
"Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal and his agent have had no talks about waiving his no-trade clause and his only focus is helping the team climb out of its recent slump, agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN."
Beal was questioned if the benching was a ploy by the Suns to facilitate a trade following his first game off the bench in Monday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
"If so, I need to be addressed because I hold the cards. Until I'm addressed and somebody says something different, I'll be a Sun," Beal said.
Mark Bartelstein expressed a similar sentiment to Beal.
"There have been no discussions about trades with the Suns or any other team," Bartelstein said to Windhorst. "Bradley's total focus is on helping the Suns turn things around."
These comments come after Windhorst said Tuesday that Phoenix is "absolutely" trying to trade Beal ahead of the NBA's Feb. 6 deadline.
“Let me put those rumors on Beal to rest,” Windhorst said on First Take (h/t Arizona Sports). “They absolutely are trying to trade Bradley Beal. One of the cardinal rules in sports … is you never devalue your players, your assets. … They put him on the bench. You may say, ‘Why would you do that?’
“That’s because, guys, this situation is bleeped. The reason it’s bleeped is … the only way they can trade him is if he says, ‘I’m OK to be traded.’ So instead of trying to build him up, they have to violate the cardinal rule and put him on the bench. … They’re basically trying to make him feel unwelcome in Phoenix so that he will waive that no-trade clause. The player they want to trade him for is Jimmy Butler, but the Heat don’t want Bradley Beal.”
A trade at this moment seems highly unlikely. In his article from Wednesday, Windhorst wrote:
"Bartelstein did not rule out possibly of waiving the clause for an approved deal, as Beal did in 2023 when he was traded to the Suns, if a 'perfect' situation came up. But that action is not currently under consideration, Bartelstein reiterated."
Beal had 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting off the bench in Phoenix's 115-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday, arguably the Suns' worst loss of the season so far.
Phoenix now sits at 16-19, which is 12th in the Western Conference, and is back in action Thursday night at home against the Atlanta Hawks.