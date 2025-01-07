Insider: Suns 'Absolutely' Trying to Trade Bradley Beal
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are "absolutely" trying to trade guard Bradley Beal ahead of the NBA's Feb. 6 deadline, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst.
There's been no shortage of speculation on Beal and a potential way out, as the guard holds a no-trade clause in his contract. Beal's cooperation seems to be one of the last few roadblocks ahead of Phoenix's pursuit of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.
Beal was recently benched - and Windhorst believes there's a deeper message than just his play on the court.
“Let me put those rumors on Beal to rest,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Tuesday (h/t Arizona Sports). “They absolutely are trying to trade Bradley Beal. One of the cardinal rules in sports … is you never devalue your players, your assets. … They put him on the bench. You may say, ‘Why would you do that?’
“That’s because, guys, this situation is bleeped. The reason it’s bleeped is … the only way they can trade him is if he says, ‘I’m OK to be traded.’ So instead of trying to build him up, they have to violate the cardinal rule and put him on the bench. … They’re basically trying to make him feel unwelcome in Phoenix so that he will waive that no-trade clause. The player they want to trade him for is Jimmy Butler, but the Heat don’t want Bradley Beal.”
After the win over Philadelphia, Beal was asked about trade rumors:
"If so, I need to be addressed because I hold the cards. Until I'm addressed and somebody says something different, I'll be a Sun," Beal said.
It certainly feels like Beal's days may be numbered in Phoenix - at least if the Suns can have any say in the matter.