BREAKING: Suns Not Bringing Back Free Agent Forward
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will not be bringing back forward Cody Martin, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.
"The Phoenix Suns will not be retaining Cody Martin. His contract was non-guaranteed until today. He will be a free agent," he wrote on X.
The Suns had until today to guarantee his $8.6 million salary for the 2025-26 season.
Martin was acquired via trade from the Charlotte Hornets near the NBA trade deadline this past season in the same transaction that send Jusuf Nurkic packing from Phoenix.
Though Martin didn't play much nor stuff the box score when he did play, his effort on both ends of the floor were appreciated by teammates and Suns fans despite an ugly finish to the regular season.
Martin averaged 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 14 games played in Phoenix.
The move was expected by the Suns as they look to get themselves under the second apron of the luxury tax, and trimming Martin's salary certainly gets them closer to doing that.
Phoenix is reportedly bringing back guard Collin Gillespie - which you can read more about here.
The Suns have the following players entering free agency: Mason Plumlee, Tyus Jones, Monte Morris, Damion Lee, Bol Bol, TyTy Washington and Jalen Bridges.
As of now, Phoenix is still restricted as free agency begins - as players can only sign on veteran minimum contracts.
Their trade with the Houston Rockets that sent Kevin Durant packing in exchange for Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green won't become official until July 6.