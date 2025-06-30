BREAKING: Suns to Re-Sign Point Guard
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will see point guard Collin Gillespie return to the organization for the 2025-26 season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania on X:
"Guard Collin Gillespie intends to sign a guaranteed one-year contract to return to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Suns officials and agents James Dunleavy and Jordan Gertler of Excel Sports worked toward the deal that rewards Gillespie after a strong season on a two-way."
The Suns didn't receive adaquate play from either Tyus Jones or Monte Morris last season, though Gillespie impressed when he did get playing time under prior coach Mike Budenholzer.
In 33 games for Phoenix last year, Gillespie notched 5.9 points and 2.4 assists in 14 minutes averaged per night. He scored 12+ points in his final three games for the Suns.
Phoenix made a handful of moves this offseason without securing a true point guard, which could leave the door open for an expanded role involving Gillespie in 2025-26. Neither Jalen Green, Devin Booker or Bradley Beal are natural floor-setters - though a reunion with Chris Paul could be in the mix, too.
The Suns still have seven free agents available from their 2024-25 roster in Mason Plumlee, Tyus Jones, Monte Morris, Damion Lee, Bol Bol, TyTy Washington and Jalen Bridges.
Plumlee, Jones and Morris are non-Bird rights players while Lee and Bol have Early-Bird rights. Washington and Bridges were two-way players.
