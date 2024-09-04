Bulls Sign Potential Suns Free Agent Target
PHOENIX -- If the Phoenix Suns were indeed interested in acquiring the services of free agent forward Talen Horton-Tucker, they are now officially out of the sweeptstakes.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic on Twitter/X:
"Free agent guard Talen Horton-Tucker has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Chicago native returns home and will have an opportunity to make Bulls roster after averaging 10.5 points over the last two seasons in Utah."
Horton-Tucker was listed as one of three free agents Phoenix could still target alongside Jae Crowder and Robert Covington.
"THT is easily the biggest 'high risk' signing here," wrote Kevin Hicks.
"The second-round pick in 2020 has been frequently hyped up as a prospect with an All-Star ceiling during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers - and was a key piece of the Russell Westbrook trade to L.A.
"He failed to gain much footing in Utah despite the constant opportunities and flashes - that has now lead him to free agency.
"The upside is certainly there for THT to grow into his own - particularly on a talented offensive squad spearheaded by a quality coach.
"His role would likely be limited, but this shouldn't be a proposition that is counted out."
Horton-Tucker last played for the Utah Jazz and is a guard that can function as both a point and shooting guard in the lineup. He started just 11 of the 51 games he played in Utah and averaged 10.1 points on 39% shooting from the field.
Horton-Tucker is just 23 years old and previously played for the rival Los Angeles Lakers.