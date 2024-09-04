Inside The Suns

Bulls Sign Potential Suns Free Agent Target

The Phoenix Suns - if they wanted - are now out of the sweepstakes for a free agent guard.

Donnie Druin

Apr 11, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) reacts against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) reacts against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- If the Phoenix Suns were indeed interested in acquiring the services of free agent forward Talen Horton-Tucker, they are now officially out of the sweeptstakes.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic on Twitter/X:

"Free agent guard Talen Horton-Tucker has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Chicago native returns home and will have an opportunity to make Bulls roster after averaging 10.5 points over the last two seasons in Utah."

Horton-Tucker was listed as one of three free agents Phoenix could still target alongside Jae Crowder and Robert Covington.

"THT is easily the biggest 'high risk' signing here," wrote Kevin Hicks.

"The second-round pick in 2020 has been frequently hyped up as a prospect with an All-Star ceiling during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers - and was a key piece of the Russell Westbrook trade to L.A.

"He failed to gain much footing in Utah despite the constant opportunities and flashes - that has now lead him to free agency.

"The upside is certainly there for THT to grow into his own - particularly on a talented offensive squad spearheaded by a quality coach.

"His role would likely be limited, but this shouldn't be a proposition that is counted out."

Horton-Tucker last played for the Utah Jazz and is a guard that can function as both a point and shooting guard in the lineup. He started just 11 of the 51 games he played in Utah and averaged 10.1 points on 39% shooting from the field.

Horton-Tucker is just 23 years old and previously played for the rival Los Angeles Lakers.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News