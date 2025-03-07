Will Mavericks Make Push for Suns' Kevin Durant?
PHOENIX -- Expectations surrounding the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant entering this summer currently fall in the category of an inevitable trade after the organization unsuccessfully moved the star forward at the trade deadline.
Durant - with just one year remaining on his deal in Phoenix - was reportedly irked by the Suns looking to ship him back to the Golden State Warriors and denied the move, which would have netted Phoenix Jimmy Butler.
The Suns are sure to have numerous suitors for Durant's services in the offseason - one team being the Dallas Mavericks.
After the Luka Doncic trade, the Mavericks are hoping to re-tool themselves and make another run to the NBA Finals - and the potential of pairing Kyrie Iriving and Durant once again could be enciting - though Irving's recent ACL tear might impact things.
From ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon:
”Yeah, and it’s funny—I’ve been told by people up high in the Mavs front office, ‘No, no, we’re not a KD team.’ And there are times where you’re told stuff, and you’re like, ‘I don’t believe you.’ And I would definitely put that in that category," he said (h/t HoopsHype).
"Look, the Kyrie thing is a devastating blow because it obviously just kills any hopes this season and significantly impacts next season. But by Nico Harrison’s own words, when they made this trade, they put themselves in position to have a three-to-four-year time frame. You’ve got to do everything. The only way you can possibly justify this trade is to win a title in those three to four years. So, you’ve got to do everything possible.
"It would take a lot to get Kevin Durant—there’s going to be interest from multiple teams. The Mavs would probably have to give up, you know, three rotation players and some draft capital. I certainly would not rule out the possibility, no matter what I’m told at this point.”
