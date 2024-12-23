Jamal Murray’s Official Injury Status for Nuggets-Suns
The Denver Nuggets picked up an important overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. Avoiding what would have been another bad loss to a Pelicans team that has just five wins this season.
A big reason for Denver’s victory on Sunday was the play of backup point guard Russell Westbrook. While he did not start the game, Westbrook played 36 minutes, including 23-straight to close. Finishing the game alongside Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic, Westbrook was in Michael Malone’s closing group.
Westbrook has started six games this season, and could be looking at another on Monday pending the final injury status of Murray.
With this being the second night of a back to back, the Nuggets are listing Murray as questionable on the injury report with a right ankle sprain. Murray has appeared in 21 games this season, and due to his recent injury history, the Nuggets will always be cautious with his workload.
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said earlier this month prior to a game against the LA Clippers that Denver signed Westbrook this offseason in part for what he could do in the starting lineup when Murray is sideline.
"Yeah, knowing that Jamal is not gonna play 82 (games)," Malone said. "You love to think that all your guys are gonna not miss a game and play 82, but when you sign a guy like Russell Westbrook who at this stage of his career is coming off the bench in LA - and Jamal is gonna hopefully play 75 games, but when you know he's going to miss games to have a guy that's a proven starter."
Malone continued by saying, "And I love Russ' impact on the game and I love how well he and Nikola (Jokic) are playing with each other and off of other each other. So, yeah, that was definitely part of the allure of signing a guy like Russell Westbrook. When Jamal is out and you need a starting point guard where you have a guy that's done it at the highest level for 17 years."
While Murray may suit up and play, the Nuggets have a capable starter if he does not.
