Devin Booker Opens Up on Suns' Frustrating Season

The Phoenix Suns have underperformed to everybody's standards, including Devin Booker.

Donnie Druin

Mar 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have just 12 games left in the regular season and are fighting for their postseason lives - a situation not many believed they'd be in at the start of the year.

The Suns have very much underachieved with three star players and an NBA champion head coach in Phoenix. Unless a historic turnaround happens - soon - there's bound to be some changes made.

Suns superstar Devin Booker opened up on the team's disappointing campaign.

"Very frustrating," Booker told FOX Sports when asked about the regular season while the team in Los Angeles. "We celebrated the Western Conference finals right here. I was standing in the same spot.

"Talent only gets you so far. I've been on teams with less talent that found ways to get more wins. It's just the little things. What people always say, the details of the game. Although it sounds like we should know that at this part of our careers, it's just something you need to form and develop and learn through trial and error."

Booker concluded with, "We were at the bottom of the league. So, it's something that I've seen can turn around. I've seen it be fixed before. So, that's the motivation. Just do that again."

The Suns certainly hope so, as they barely cling on to the West's tenth and final play-in spot.

If Phoenix isn't able to turn themselves around like Booker suggested, the Suns could look much different moving into the 2025-26 season.

