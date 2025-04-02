Devin Booker Speaks on 'Upsetting' Suns Season
PHOENIX -- It's extremely safe to say the Phoenix Suns' season hasn't gone anywhere according to plan in 2024-25.
The Suns are desperately clawing their way to a fight for the West's tenth seed, which is the final spot for the play-in tournament - a far cry from their massive championship-or-bust expectations placed upon themselves moving into the regular season.
In an interview with The Ringer, Booker dubbed the season "upsetting" given the talent on the roster.
“It’s upsetting,” Booker told Logan Murdock. “Ultimately when you’re playing with this type of talent, you expect a championship. And our first year linking up together was our best run at it, winning two games [against] Denver. And ever since then, it’s kind of been downhill.”
The Suns began the year 9-2 and looked to very much be one of the top teams in the NBA before a slew of injuries and overall poor defensive play saw Phoenix's season sink.
There's been some questions on if the Suns will blow things up and hit the rebuild button, though Booker is very much against that idea.
“I’ll never be in a rebuild again,” Booker continued. “We’re always going to be competing and trying to get to a championship.”
For a star still very much in his prime, you can't fault Booker for feeling that way - though he was clear in his interview he didn't want to play anywhere else.
“It’s not always greener on the other side,” said Booker. “People always want to leave their situation and end up in a worse situation and then they go missing. You’ll never have the love like you have by the team that drafted you.”
The future certainly seems cloudy for most figures in Phoenix, and with the Suns all but set to enter an interesting summer once the regular season concludes, there's going to be a lot of reflecting on how the 2024-25 year transpired.