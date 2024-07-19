Drew Eubanks Gets Honest on Leaving Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns waved goodbye to Drew Eubanks this summer after just one year's worth of service despite potential talks of him staying in the Valley.
Eubanks inked a deal with Phoenix last summer that afforded him a player-option worth $2.7 million for the 2024-25 season.
There was some thought that Eubanks would return to stick behind starter Jusuf Nurkic for another season, and even Eubanks himself told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin there were positive conversations between the two sides ahead of free agency.
“The full organization wants me back next and I want to be a Phoenix Sun next year,” Eubanks previously said.
“I’m going to make the best decision for my family and I when the time comes."
When the time came, Eubanks dashed and ultimately signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Utah Jazz.
Recently, Eubanks again spoke with Rankin and addressed some talk around his departure:
“The interest was always there for me to return (to Phoenix),” Eubanks said.
“The notion of it being a ‘mutual split’ is just factually false. There were a lot of conversations about me coming back this next year from the moment the season ended and into free agency.
"At the end of the day, there were other opportunities and I had to make the best decision for myself and my family. Loved my year in Phoenix.”
The Suns added Mason Plumlee in free agency while also drafting Oso Ighodaro in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Eubanks featured in 75 games for the Suns last season, averaging 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per night.