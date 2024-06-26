Suns Owner Addresses Kevin Durant Trade Talk
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have been the talk of the town since last night.
Not for the reasons they'd like to be.
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have been consistently populated in trade speculation since the Houston Rockets acquired the rights (via trade from the Brooklyn Nets) to control of three future Suns draft picks.
Prominent ESPN figures such as Adrian Wojnarowski, Stephen A. Smith and Brian Windhorst have been fully adamant the Rockets are making a play for Durant or Booker as a direct result of the trade - though Durant's mostly been the headline of potential talks.
(For a better dive into what's being said, you can read about it here)
However, Suns owner Mat Ishbia took to social media to maybe clear some things up:
"NBA Draft night is the best. Everyone talking about the drama and storylines, some are right and some are just wrong. My turn. Phoenix loves Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant loves Phoenix, and we are competing for a championship this year because we have the team to do it. Gotta love draft night! Go Suns."
Perhaps that will slam the door shut on any potential trade talks, though knowing the NBA, we've likely only seen the beginning of what will be speculated.
Durant is under contract with Phoenix through the next two seasons and has made it clear in the past he wants to be with the organization for the long haul.
Of course, feelings change with time, though by all accounts Durant and Phoenix will coincide with each other for at least one more season as the championship push continues in the desert.