Report: Ex-Warriors Exec Interested in Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns continue their efforts to overhaul their organization from top to bottom, and the first domino of a very busy summer could fall soon.
The Suns are reportedly looking to add to their front office with former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers being a heavily rumored name - and PHNX's Gerald Bourguet is reporting Myers does have interest in taking the job.
"Well, according to a source, Bob Myers does indeed want to come to Phoenix. He was not the only well-respected candidate that has expressed interest in joining the Suns front office over the last few days either, and Rankin identified Jon Horst as one of those before the Milwaukee Bucks GM agreed to an extension," said Bourguet.
Myers is considered to be the mastermind behind the Warriors' recent dynasty, winning four titles in Golden State along with two Executive of the Year awards.
Not everybody is on board with Myers arriving to the Valley, however.
Our own Kevin Hicks wrote a piece on why the Suns don't need Myers in their front office:
"Myers made several questionable draft decisions - from James Wiseman at number two in 2020, to Damian Jones and Jacob Evans at the end of round one in separate years," he wrote.
"Myers also arguably made the wrong decision in 2021 by committing to bridging two separate timelines together - although the Warriors did manage to win a title in 2022, the meshing of Jonathan Kuminga/Jordan Poole/Moses Moody with the veteran-laden crew of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green arguably has set the franchise back in the years that have followed."
The track record is certainly there, and with the Suns looking to win now as opposed to rebuilding, perhaps Myers would be a prominent piece of the front office.