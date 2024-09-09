Extremely Rare Curry, Durant, LeBron Card Pulled
PHOENIX -- The 1/1 Olympic gold trading card featuring Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors shooter Steph Curry has been claimed by a small family in California, according to Darren Rovell.
A father and son in Laton, CA told cllct.com they had simply heard about the chance to win the card on the radio.
"We ordered the deal I heard on our local radio station, which was five base cards for $49.99, but when we opened it up, there were two packages, and one was more thick and heavy than the other," said the father.
The package that showed up at their front door ultimately contained the rare card - which is expected to hit auction soon.
"I told my son, we're going to flip this and make money to invest in your future schooling," said the father. "I told him we could take $20,000 of it and find some special cards, as we're really just novices at this point."
There's still one more card awaiting that features autographs from the three players.
"This card pays tribute to the incredible moment that we saw during the Olympics where three of the greatest active basketball players combined to take home the gold medal," Clay Luraschi, senior vice president of product at Topps, told ESPN in a previous interview.
"This particular card is special because you have your regular version and then you have an autograph version. There's been many different autograph cards throughout basketball trading card history, but this is the first time these three players have signed the same card. So, it makes it very unique."