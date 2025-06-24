Report: Former Suns No. 1 Pick Again on Trade Market
Former Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton could once again be on the move.
After being made the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Ayton's time in Phoenix didn't last very long - ultimately having his bags packed in the same trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2023.
Ayton, acquired then by the Portland Trail Blazers, could once again be on the move, as Portland is looking to move off the former Suns big man following their late-night trade of Anfernee Simons.
REPORT: Former Suns No. 1 Pick Being Shopped
From ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel:
"Much like Boston, the Blazers will continue to navigate the offseason with open arms regarding further trade discussions. Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III have been made available in trade talks dating back to before this past season's trade deadline, sources said."
In 40 games for Portland this season, Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Injuries have derailed Ayton's true ability to impact the game since joining the Blazers.
Ayton's entering the final year of his contract with a $35.5 million price tag, so perhaps his expiring deal could be enticing for teams looking for a salary dump.
The Suns are reportedly in search of an upgrade at center after Nick Richards failed to do much after being acquired from the Charlotte Hornets near the trade deadline - though it doesn't seem likely a reunion between Phoenix and Ayton could/should happen.
Ayton is about to turn 27-years-old and could offer some strong minutes to a team that snags him, though between injuries and ultimate inconsistency, it feels like we've yet to see his true talents unlocked.