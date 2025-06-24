Inside The Suns

Report: Former Suns No. 1 Pick Again on Trade Market

Deandre Ayton once again finds himself being shopped.

Donnie Druin

Feb 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) walks out to the court during introductions before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) walks out to the court during introductions before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton could once again be on the move.

After being made the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Ayton's time in Phoenix didn't last very long - ultimately having his bags packed in the same trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2023.

Ayton, acquired then by the Portland Trail Blazers, could once again be on the move, as Portland is looking to move off the former Suns big man following their late-night trade of Anfernee Simons.

REPORT: Former Suns No. 1 Pick Being Shopped

From ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel:

"Much like Boston, the Blazers will continue to navigate the offseason with open arms regarding further trade discussions. Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III have been made available in trade talks dating back to before this past season's trade deadline, sources said."

In 40 games for Portland this season, Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Injuries have derailed Ayton's true ability to impact the game since joining the Blazers.

Ayton's entering the final year of his contract with a $35.5 million price tag, so perhaps his expiring deal could be enticing for teams looking for a salary dump.

The Suns are reportedly in search of an upgrade at center after Nick Richards failed to do much after being acquired from the Charlotte Hornets near the trade deadline - though it doesn't seem likely a reunion between Phoenix and Ayton could/should happen.

Ayton is about to turn 27-years-old and could offer some strong minutes to a team that snags him, though between injuries and ultimate inconsistency, it feels like we've yet to see his true talents unlocked.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News