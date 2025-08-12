Former Suns Shooter Named Among Best Available Free Agents
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are still in the midst of tweaking and finalizing their roster ahead of the 2025-26 season, which has undergone quite the makeover since the final buzzer sounded last year.
Stars such as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are no longer in the desert - and that same goes for head coach Mike Budenholzer and general manager James Jones.
It's a new era of Suns basketball, though a familiar face is still available on the open market.
Landry Shamet Among NBA Best Free Agents Left
The initial wave of NBA free agency has come and gone, though plenty of veterans are available as a plug-and-play for minimal dollars, which includes former Suns guard Landry Shamet.
In Bleacher Report's rankings of top ten minimum contract vets yet to be signed, Shamet ranked at No. 9.
"After a preseason injury, Shamet spent time in the G League before playing 50 games with the Knicks. He ended with a small postseason role, shooting an impressive 46.7 percent from three-point range in 11 appearances (scoring 12 points in the final loss to the Indiana Pacers)," wrote Eric Pincus.
"New York only has 12 players under standard contract, but it can only bring in one veteran (along with one of its recently drafted players like Mohamed Diawara). That spot could still go to Shamet."
Shamet - who was in Phoenix from 2021-23 - was included in the infamous Bradley Beal trade with the Washington Wizards before being waived and signing with the New York Knicks.
Shamet has played plenty of postseason basketball and is a strong three-point shooter, which will be attractive to a handful of teams looking to round out their roster.