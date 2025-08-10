Full Suns, NBA Schedule Reportedly Dropping This Week
PHOENIX -- NBA insider Marc Stein is reporting the full 2025-26 NBA schedule is set to drop this week.
The Phoenix Suns are already confirmed to not be playing on Christmas Day, which marks the first time in five seasons. The organization also won't be participating in the league's first opening night of games.
We do know the Suns' slate of preseason games, however:
Friday, Oct. 3: vs Los Angeles Lakers in Palm Desert, CA
Friday, Oct. 10: vs Brooklyn Nets in Macao, China
Sunday, Oct. 12: vs Brooklyn Nets in Macao, China
Tuesday, Oct 14: vs Los Angeles Lakers in Phoenix, AZ
All four Suns preseason games will broadcast locally on Arizona’s Family, Arizona Sports 98.7 and KSUN La Mejor Radio, and will stream on Suns Live.
It should be an interesting year in Phoenix, to say the least.
With new head coach Jordan Ott leading the charge, the Suns will look much different than the last time fans saw them take the court.
Though Devin Booker is ready to suit up once again for the organization fresh off his massive contract extension, fellow co-stars in Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant are no longer in the team as the Suns decided to end that experiment under the new guidance of general manager Brian Gregory.
Many aren't expecting the Suns to be competitive in a tough Western Conference, at least in the near future - though they are now out of the NBA's second luxury tax apron.
The Suns have started their regular season on the road in each of the last two seasons, so it's possible we see Phoenix start the 2025-26 campaign at PHX Arena.