Injury Report: Bradley Beal Could Miss Suns-Blazers

The Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers released their injury reports for Sunday.

Donnie Druin

Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) and Devin Booker (1) against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half of an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers have released their injury reports ahead of Sunday's meeting at Footprint Center.

For the Suns, Bradley Beal is questionable with right knee swelling while Jalen Bridges, Collin Gillespie and TyTy Washington Jr. are out.

Beal was a surprise addition to Friday's injury report against the Utah Jazz and was ruled out ahead of game time.

"I think between yesterday and this morning, just kind of random knee swelling - so we'll see how he's doing," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said pre-game.

"He's working right now, trying to get himself [ready], see if he can go. The final decision hasn't been made. He, medical [staff[ and myself will sit down and decide what he can do."

Beal has missed nine games thus far. Only three Suns (Devin Booker, Tyus Jones and Royce O'Neale) have played all 24 contests in 2024-25.

The Suns saw Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic return from injury in their win over Utah. Durant poured in 30 points in his return while Nurkic had three blocks in the win.

For Portland, Deandre Ayton (illness), Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya, Taze Moore and Matisse Thybulle (ankle sprain are out.

Robert Williams III is questionable with a "return to competition reconditioning" label.

Phoenix welcomes a struggling Trail Blazers team to Footprint Center. Portland has lost their last five outings heading into Sunday.

Opening tip between the two sides is slated for a 6:00 PM local tip in Phoenix.

