Insider Clears Up Suns' List of Draft Targets
The first round of the 2024 NBA draft is just days away - and the proximity is evidenced by the continued reporting on what the draft plans of the Phoenix Suns are - particularly those of Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.
Gambadoro continued the second day of his "Gambo five" today during the 3 o'clock hour of the Burns and Gambo show.
He is set to unveil three more players the Suns will heavily consider with the No. 22 pick in the draft, along with ruling out prospects as well - he confirmed that Yves Missi of Baylor is of interest and Duke's Kyle Filipowski will not be under consideration yesterday.
Gambadoro started off by officially eliminating Dayton's DaRon Holmes as being considered by the Suns in the draft, which will likely be a shock to many.
"Little undersized as a player. Good player... played well against Arizona. But this is a player that has been mocked to the Suns... he is not a very physical player... has to get a little bit better as a rebounder... I am going to take DaRon Holmes off of my board."- John Gambadoro
Holmes had been frequently linked to the Suns throughout the pre-draft process, to the point of being one of the two-to-three most popular picks in the Suns' community.
Gambadoro then listed Marquette's Tyler Kolek as one of the five players that will be considered with the first round pick, although he is a bit more lukewarm on the prospects compared to the names that will come out next week.
I think Kolek is the only point guard the Suns will consider... solid player... a lot of people comparing him to T.J. McConnell... I don't know if this will be the pick at 22... he'd be more towards the end of the Gambo five... "- Gambadoro
This lines up with Gambadoro stating that he believes the Suns will more likely address point guard in free agency compared to the draft this summer.
Gambadoro also said the Suns will take calls pertaining to trades, and that Kolek would be a prime candidate for the Suns to move down 2-3 picks to select - while also picking up an extra second round pick, which corroborates a report from earlier today.