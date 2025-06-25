Insider: Suns Want These 5 Players in NBA Draft
PHOENIX -- Just hours removed from the 2025 NBA Draft, and Phoenix Suns insider John Gambadoro has released his list of five players he believes the organization will target tonight.
"I am going to roll the dice here and do The Gambo 5 — when I probably shouldn’t — for the Phoenix Suns ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft," he wrote on Arizona Sports.
"Truth be told The Gambo 5 usually takes between three to four weeks to complete. But because we just found out the Suns have the 10th pick like 48 hours ago, this was all done in the last few hours. So, the margin for error is a lot greater than previous Gambo 5s for the Arizona Cardinals and Suns."
With picks 10 and 29 in the first round of the draft, Gambadoro says watch for the following players:
- Asa Newell, Georgia F
- Noa Essengue, Ratiopharm Ulm F
- Carter Bryant, Arizona SF
- Derik Queen, Maryland C
- Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina F
Gambadoro also added, "I will not add a wild card but I will say I did this based on the belief after talking to several teams that Khaman Maluach will not be there at No. 10 overall. If he is — game changer! I do not have any guards in this list. I have one legitimate center, three guys who can play both power forward and center and one who is a small forward. No guards."
The Suns technically don't have the tenth pick as of yet, as their trade with the Houston Rockets for Kevin Durant won't be made official until July 6 - so Houston will have to make the selection for them.
Bryant and Murray-Boyles were both mentioned by our own Brendan Mau in his draft preview for forwards:
"There is a question mark if Bryant is almost too similar to Dunn, but it does not hurt to have multiple defensive wings, especially with the addition of Dillon Brooks, who could set a new culture for Phoenix's defense. Bryant could end up being atop Phoenix's draft board by the time the No. 10 pick rolls around," Mau said of Carter.
For Murray-Boyles, he added, "Murray-Boyles was more of a post-up, smaller power forward at South Carolina and needs to develop his shot more in the NBA (only shot 26.5% from 3 last season). However, he can provide some unique scoring and playmaking in the post and his defensive versatility would do wonders for the Suns next to Brooks and Dunn."
Queen, Newell and Essengue were also mentioned in our preview for Suns centers to watch in the draft - which you can catch here.