Insider: Suns Working to Find Trade Partner for Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns made the first of several changes they're expected to make this offseason just one day after their disastrous 2024-25 season came to a close, firing first-year coach Mike Budenholzer.
After missing the playoffs with the most expensive roster in NBA history under an aggressive owner in Mat Ishbia, it is clear change is coming and it became even more apparent when the Suns released the following statement on the dismissal of Budenholzer:
"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season. Our fans deserve better. Change is needed."
ESPN's Shams Charania described what's next for the future of Phoenix, highlighting what they could do with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
"This marks the first action in a summer of change coming to the Suns," Charania wrote Monday. "Phoenix is expected to engage in trade conversations involving Durant and will have discussions on the future of Beal, according to sources.
"Multiple teams will seriously pursue Durant, who finished another stellar season, and the franchise is expected to work with Durant and his business partner and Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman on the next landing spot for the future Hall of Famer."
Charania went on NBA Today after this story was published and detailed more of his reporting, saying that Devin Booker "remains the foundation" of the team and "everything else is up for discussion."
In terms of the Durant trade, Charania said his market will be determined by the playoffs and which team "feels they're a Kevin Durant away from winning a championship."
There are several teams to watch in this aspect concerning Durant including the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves just to name a few.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Kleiman "planned to travel to Phoenix this week for discussions with the organization, sources said."
At the moment, it is very unclear what Phoenix's roster and the rest of the organization will look like going into next season depending on what the Suns get back in trades and decide who to move on from and bring in.
Budenholzer is just the first domino to fall in what will likely shape up to be the most eventful offseason in Suns history.