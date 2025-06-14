Kevin Durant's Ideal Trade Landing Spot Revealed
PHOENIX -- It's inevitable the Phoenix Suns will trade Kevin Durant soon, as the Slim Reaper's stint in the desert is coming to a close after a few unsuccessful seasons.
It's a move both sides likely want, especially considering Durant was almost moved at the trade deadline before the player himself rejected it.
Previously, ESPN's Shams Charania reported a handful of teams were in advanced talks with Phoenix to land Durant. The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin is reporting one organization stands out above the rest.
Houston Rockets Emerge as Top Spot for Kevin Durant
"A league source informed The Republic the Rockets would be the ideal landing spot for Durant, saying they need a 'go-to guy' in the fourth quarter and have draft picks and young players to offer the Suns in return."
The Rockets have long been a connected franchise for Durant thanks to their need for that final puzzle piece to complete a championship squad on top of their collection of Phoenix's original first-round picks.
More from Rankin on why Houston makes sense:
"Rockets coach Ime Udoka also has a relationship with Durant. Udoka was an assistant in Brooklyn in the 2020-21 season when Durant was with the Nets.
"Durant is also close friends with Rockets assistant Royal Ivey. They both played at the University of Texas and were teammates at Oklahoma City."
Other teams reportedly in the mix for Durant are the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves.
It was originally believed Durant would be traded around the 2025 NBA Draft (June 25), though it appears Durant will likely be dealt much sooner.