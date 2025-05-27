Insider Reveals Suns Down to Final Four HC Candidates
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are reportedly down to four candidates for their head coach vacancy, according to Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro.
Gambadoro previously revealed earlier this week the Suns had finished up their second round of interviews and would look to move forward with the next stage of their process later this week.
When replying to a fan on X asking if a report of three final candidates was true, Gambadoro replied with:
"Not accurate. It is down to four. Chris Quinn, Johnnie Bryant and Jordan Ott I can confirm through various sources are in the Final Four."
Two of the three names match another report from NBA insider Marc Stein, who had Quinn/Ott in his report of who impressed Phoenix in interviews - though he has Sean Sweeney in the mix and didn't list Bryant like Gambadoro did.
It's possible Sweeney/Bryant are the other two names alongside Quinn/Ott, though nobody has confirmed all four to have advanced to the final stage of interviews.
David Fizdale (Phoenix Suns assistant), James Borrego (New Orleans Pelicans assistant),Steve Hetzel (Brooklyn Nets assistant), Micah Nori (Minnesota Timberwolves assistant) and Dave Bliss, (Oklahoma City Thunder assistant) all were other candidates to have reportedly advanced to the second round.
Here's what NBA insider Chris Haynes offered on some Suns candidates last week:
Sean Sweeney, Dallas Mavericks
Haynes: "He's somebody who is well respected across the league. Spent time with multiple stars. He understands the relationship dynamic that takes, so Sean Sweeney has advanced to the second round."
Johnnie Bryant, Cleveland Cavaliers
Haynes: "He's somebody who we've always known someday would be a head coach in the NBA. Done a phenomenal job with New York, Cleveland Cavaliers, he is definitely somebody who is knocking at the door. Sooner or later that door's going to open wide open for him to take a head coaching seat. It could be in Phoenix."
Jordan Ott, Cleveland Cavaliers
Haynes: "Again, long-time assistant coach. Well respected. Great at player development. He's expanded his role since as he was elevated."
The Suns are set to welcome their fourth head coach in as many seasons after firing Mike Budenholzer.
There's no clear timeline for the Suns to find their next leader, though they are the lone NBA franchise without a head coach.