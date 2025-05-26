Report: 3 Candidates Impressing During Suns’ HC Search
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns’ coaching search is reportedly nearing its final stages after an extensive process.
After firing Mike Budenholzer on April 14, the Suns made a major front office change earlier this month, promoting Brian Gregory to general manager.
Gregory and the Suns narrowed down the head coaching candidates to nine a little more than a week ago, per multiple reports.
Yesterday, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported that the second round of interviews had just finished up and finalists were to be announced soon.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line, there are two coaches who have made strong impressions during the process and another name to watch.
Stein wrote Monday:
“The Suns are expected to narrow their list of coaching candidates to three or so finalists as this week unfolds.
“There have been rumbles in coaching circles that both Miami's Chris Quinn and Dallas' Sean Sweeney have made strong impressions in the interview process to date among the numerous assistant coaches that the Suns have spoken to since the process commenced.
“Cleveland's Jordan Ott — one of two Michigan State alumni who advanced to the second round of the search — is another name to watch. Beyond his coaching credentials after stints with the Hawks, Nets, Lakers and Cavaliers, Ott's alma mater cannot be discounted as a factor given that Suns owner Mat Ishbia is never shy about his Spartan ties. Ishbia, remember, has already appointed fellow Spartan Brian Gregory as his new GM despite Gregory's very limited NBA experience — one season as a full-time Suns executive after one as a consultant.
“Minnesota's Micah Nori and Oklahoma City's Dave Bliss also advanced to the second round of the search while coaching in the Western Conference finals. The other known coaches still under consideration are Brooklyn's Steve Hetzel (another Spartan), Cleveland's Johnnie Bryant, New Orleans' James Borrego and Suns holdover assistant David Fizdale.”
Stay tuned for what could be a very busy week for Phoenix's coaching search.