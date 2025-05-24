Insider: Suns Could Net Celtics Star in Kevin Durant Trade
As the NBA offseason rolls around in the coming month, all eyes will turn towards two players: Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The two former MVP winners and NBA champions will dominate the headlines not because they are free agents, but because they could both find their way to the trade market.
The Milwaukee Bucks, simply put, might just need a reset -- and the Greek superstar might be tired of the mediocre results the team has produced in the seasons following their championship.
Durant and the Suns' situation goes much deeper, however. The club organization offered the future Hall of Fame forward at the trade deadline -- without his knowledge or request -- stirring up some potential drama.
It's expected the club will move forward with having Durant on the trade market again this offseason, this time with his knowledge.
What direction will Phoenix take in a trade, though? Is it time to rebuild after failing to reach a title after making the NBA Finals in 2021 -- and slowly stripping down that core in favor of a "super team"?
Clutch Point's Brett Siegel poses an interesting hypothetical of the Boston Celtics targeting Durant, using Kristaps Porzingis to build a trade package.
"The Suns' situation is much more complicated since they are a second-apron team with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. Is there a potential path for the Celtics to create a package that involves Porzingis to make a run at Durant this summer?" Siegel wrote.
With this trade, the Suns wouldn't be entering rebuild mode. A retool that pairs Porzingis with Devin Booker would pose for an interesting season next year, though plenty would rely on the Suns' ability to construct a roster around that duo that is competent enough to make the playoffs.
Bradley Beal would still need to be moved, and many more tweaks would need to be made to maximize Booker's brilliance and the uniqueness provided by Porzingis in this situation.
Regardless of where, or if, the Suns trade Durant, there is a difficult road ahead for Phoenix.