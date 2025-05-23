Kevin Durant Responds to Kendrick Perkins’ Blasphemous Thunder Claim
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has enjoyed a lengthy, illustrious career in the NBA.
After playing his first season in the league with the Seattle Supersonics, his first club moved to become the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As the franchise superstar, Durant led the young Thunder squad to an NBA Finals in 2012, though his nine years with the club had many, many moments beyond that.
Since those years, Durant has spent time with the Golden State Warriors, the Brooklyn Nets and, now, the Suns -- for now.
The 15-time All-Star is expected to be shopped around on the trade market as the Suns had another disappointing campaign, this time posting a 36-46 record as the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference Finals.
While Durant and Phoenix had a horrific campaign when considering their preseason expectations, his former club, the Thunder, is pushing strongly in the playoffs.
Oklahoma City is up 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals over the Minnesota Timberwolves, leaving them in the spotlight. With this, ESPN pundit and former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins was recalling his time with the club (2010-2015).
Perkins took to the Road Trippin' Show to claim he played a big part in the Thunder making their first and lone NBA Finals appearance in 2012.
“The Oklahoma City Thunder never went to the NBA Finals until Kendrick Perkins arrived on that team," Perkins said.
Durant, who was the true leader of the franchise, took a subtle jab at Perkins in response to the video.
"The actual real mvp," Durant shared on X.
Durant has never shied away from being blunt with his opinion, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where he's been quite active in engaging with the NBA world throughout his career.
Perkins might have started on the Durant-led Thunder team, but he certainly didn't make the impact he claimed. Having three (future) MVP winners on the roster, actively ascending, might have done the trick.
Regardless, Perkins is in the broadcast booth while Durant, at 36 years old, appeared in 62 games for Phoenix, averaging 26.6 points per game in those appearances.